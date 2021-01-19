UST Global announces new bold brand and dynamic logo, changes name to UST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, now UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a rebrand to its name, visual identity, and a purpose that re-affirms the company's position as an industry leader, its unique people, innovation, nimbleness, and commitment to client success.

The rebranding and transformation initiative reflects UST's on-going commitment to enhance its innovative solutions and offerings to align with the evolving needs of clients, helping them navigate today's environment and build resilience for tomorrow. The all-new corporate website www.ust.com manifests this transformation of the company. The new global brand identity will also consolidate its key sub-brands and subsidiaries under one UST unified brand.

Born digital, UST guides the world's best companies through their most pressing challenges. The company works with the world's leading brands, leveraging broad and deep domain knowledge combined with technical expertise like automation, experience design, data, and artificial intelligence to provide innovative solutions and enabling organizations to build business resilience with technology.

UST has always believed in the power of technology to engineer a better future. The new brand focuses on the theme of Boundless Impact, showcasing how UST empowers its clients to break new ground. UST's clients have a long-term partner who's fast, confident, tenacious, and nimble, but creates change that will stand the test of time. With humility, humanity, and integrity, UST sets out on every new journey together with their clients.

"The rebranding reinforces UST as a leader in Digital Transformation and Innovation. We believe our work creates positive ripple effects reaching far beyond the scope of the work- improving the lives of customers, end users, and society at large," said Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST.



"As a digital transformation company at the forefront of an evolving business landscape, we are delivering breakthrough services to our clients, helping them transform their businesses. This new brand accurately reflects UST at the front line of innovation, partnership and nimbleness in the face of change," he added.

"At the heart of this rebrand is our desire to reflect the company's evolution since day one," added Leslie Schultz, Chief Marketing Officer, UST.

"The time is right to modernize, streamline, and simplify our brand. We understand our clients' needs, and together we design, chart, and engineer their path to tomorrow. Because we know each challenge is unique, we help our clients bring their vision to life through a personalized, co-creative process. At UST, our client's journey is our journey," she added.

With 35 offices in 25 countries and 26,000 employees worldwide, UST helps its clients bring technology to life by designing, architecting, and implementing state-of-the-art solutions that deliver superior outcome-delivered change and achieve profitable growth.

