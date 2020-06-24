UST Global makes strategic investment in Ksubaka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI/PRNewswire): UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced a strategic investment in London headquartered Ksubaka, a provider of innovative in-store gamified sales, data collection, and marketing tools for retailers.

The collaboration combines Ksubaka's platform to deliver fast-to-market solutions and UST Global's broad reach for deep system integrations and working with most of the top retailers in the world.

"At UST Global, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to help our clients find their crucial edge in the rapidly shifting and highly competitive retail market. Ksubaka will help us revolutionize the digital landscape for our retail clients globally," said Sunil Kanchi, Chief Investment Officer, UST Global.

"Ksubaka's vast experience in enhancing customer experience and their unique business strategy has helped them carve a niche in the retail industry. Our clients will now have access to a framework that allows retailers to grow their solution, integrate, and scale," he added.

Ksubaka has developed a wide range of cutting-edge products that enable retailers to deliver a superior customer experience. The company's solution portfolio includes Smiles, a customer research app; Cloudshelf, a powerful offline-to-online aisle for retail stores; and Gamified Experience, a range of custom games to connect with customers, encourage exploration, and promote brands.

Ksubaka is on a mission to help retailers get more visitors, convert visitors into customers, and deliver outstanding customer experiences through their robust analytics solutions. Ksubaka enables brands to engage directly with consumers just before they make a purchasing decision through short and interactive games.

Their solutions help engage customers, facilitate offline-to-online (O2O), ordering, and harvest rich insights into customer behaviour and attitudes. Using short interactive experiences, playful surveys, and the Cloudshelf product discovery platform, customers have new reasons to visit retail stores.

"Ksubaka is excited to be at the heart of the digitization of physical space that is underway. Our solutions deliver trackable results via touchscreens, without any of the pain points they are accustomed to," said Julian Corbett, Co-Founder, and Chairman, Ksubaka.

"We aim to constantly improve the retail space by helping retailers better engage, communicate with, and understand their shoppers. We are very excited to partner with UST Global and deliver these innovative in-store experiences," Giles Corbett, Co-founder, and CEO, Ksubaka added.

Ksubaka has helped several retailers drive growth through their shopper-centric approach. Ksubaka assisted an American multinational confectionery, food, and beverage company, with the launch of one of their products in China, where they delivered a campaign through 8,000 plus interactive displays across 150 cities.

A lifestyle clothing and accessories retailer is using Smiles to improve their net promoter scores (NPS) and learn the ways in real-time to improve customer experience store by store. In another instance, an ultraluxury retailer uses Cloudshelf to help shoppers select their products.

Adapting to the Covid-19 situation of their clients, Ksubaka has released a suite of products to support their return-to-market, most recently a remote temperature sensing kiosk to reassure and help keep safe staff and visitors as they return to stores.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

