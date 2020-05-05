UST Global's CyberProof to disrupt Managed Security Services market according to ISG

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): CyberProof Inc, a UST Global company, today announced that it has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in an independent analysis on the innovative managed detection and response services that CyberProof brings to the Managed Security Services (MSS) providers market.

The ISG report cited cybersecurity is rapidly evolving into a board-level discussion. Given the inevitability of a breach, corporate leaders are demanding that management define risk tolerance levels and put plans into place that ensure risk stay within these levels.

To effectively defend against a rapidly changing threat landscape, companies need technology, expertise, and threat-based intelligence, at scale, which explains the growing demand for third-party security services, specifically Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP).

"CyberProof has developed a compelling MSS offering that addresses these three components, delivered via an outcome-based commercial model that translates to the kinds of outcomes boards expect. Companies in banking, insurance, healthcare, and travel/transportation should consider shortlisting CyberProof to meet this rapidly evolving demand from board members, management, and customers," said the report.

CyberProof is helping some of the world's largest enterprises create and maintain secure digital ecosystems using their comprehensive cybersecurity platform and mitigation services.

CyberProof monitors security alerts and suspicious events, collected from multiple internal and external customer data sources including Microsoft Azure Sentinel SIEM. Threats are detected as they emerge in the critical cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

"We are excited to be recognized by ISG," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof and CISO, UST Global. "It is a testament to our differentiated capabilities, and our industry-leading offerings to support our clients' entire security operations," he added.

"CyberProof positions its offering as 'next-generation managed security services' based on the idea that it can perform hygiene-related security services and other services, such as vulnerability management, automated response, digital forensics, and threat hunting. CyberProof delivers these services in a co-delivery model by supplementing an enterprise's existing security teams," noted the report.

"This report highlights how our services empower organizations to improve their cyber resilience and respond to incidents before they threaten their businesses," added Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof.

For additional information, including the latest real-time intelligence updates from CyberProof, please visit The Cyber Hubhttps://www.cyberproof.com/cyber-hub/

