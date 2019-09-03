Resulticks logo
Resulticks logo

UTI Mutual Fund selects Resulticks to power its omni-channel customer engagement initiatives

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:29 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Real-time omnichannel marketing solutions provider Resulticks announced that UTI Mutual Fund (UTI MF), one of India's largest investment managers, has selected Resulticks as its partner to drive its outcome-driven strategy around omnichannel customer engagement.
With a pan-India presence and an extensive portfolio that addresses the diverse needs of investors, UTI MF aims to empower both its customer and agent ecosystems through a unified communication strategy. UTI MF selected Resulticks to service these objectives because of its proven record in improving operational efficiency and delivering top-line growth for businesses.
"Continuous and consistent experiences are key to customer engagement. It is our endeavour to recognize every individual in context and keep them at the center of every interaction, regardless of touch point. Resulticks is a perfect fit from this perspective, given its omni-channel capabilities and ROI-focused approach. Together, we are looking forward to delight our customers with seamless, unique journeys that will form the foundation of long and lasting relationships," said Gaurav Suri, Head of Marketing at UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
UTI MF has been off to a fast start with Resulticks, having completed initial implementation, data integration, and commencement of communications across more than three channels within just eight weeks of coming on board. The year end will see the next phase of roll-out, covering additional channels and AI-powered, automated campaigns.
"These are exciting times, and we are thrilled to be working with a long-standing player in the financial services industry such as UTI MF. The cornerstone of all our engagements has been about facilitating individualized interactions with diverse audience that in turn fuel the organization's growth through a data-driven, outcomes-based strategy. Resulticks' AI-powered, real-time communication capabilities, as well as our dedicated team of experts and technologists, combine to make us more than ready to meet these needs," said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and co-founder of Resulticks.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:01 IST

TVS Motor company registers sales growth of 4 pc in August 2019...

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered sales of 290,455 units in August 2019 as against sales of 279,465 in July 2019, and 343,217 units in the month of August 2018.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:30 IST

Ashok Leyland becomes the first CV maker to get BS-VI...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Tuesday it has become the first lndian original equipment manufacturer to meet the Bharat Stage VI emission norms across its fu

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:28 IST

Praxis Healthcare Investor Report 2019 uncovers value creation...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Praxis Global Alliance, the management consulting and advisory firm, launched its flagship report for the Healthcare sector 'Healthcare Investor Sentiment Spotlight 2019', today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:55 IST

PSU Bank index falls 3.7 pc after merger plan, PNB and Canara...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Shares of public sector banks (PSBs) traded under pressure on Tuesday after the government last week unveiled a mega-plan to merge 10 of them for creating four stronger lenders with countrywide networks and global reach.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:34 IST

Tata Steel announces closure of manufacturing unit in Welsh

London [Britain], Sep 3 (ANI): Tata Steel has announced the closure of a manufacturing plant in southern Welsh city of Newport.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:04 IST

Reliance Power and Japan's JERA to set up 750 MW power project...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Sep 3 (ANI): Reliance Power said on Tuesday it has signed a partnership agreement with JERA, one of the largest power utilities of Japan, for jointly setting up 750 megawatt gas-based combined cycle power project at Meghnaghat in Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:25 IST

Sensex down by over 400 points on dismal macro data, PSU bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Tuesday in line with global cues while investors remained cautious after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:55 IST

Abhay Batra, Chief Financial Officer Clovia - Awarded CFO100...

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): Abhay Batra, the Chief Financial Officer of Clovia has been recognized under the 8th annual CFO100 program 2019 for the CFO100 2019 Roll of Honour under the Cost Control Management category.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 19:13 IST

India inches closer to becoming a Cyber security Superpower

New Delhi [India] Sept 2(ANI/Digpu): The 'Digital India' and 'New India' mission has been offered an essential impetus by an Indian Ethical hacker, Khushhal Kaushik.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:47 IST

EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Bengaluru 3rd Edition recognizes...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India's most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the

Read More
iocl