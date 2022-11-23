Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023: Adityanath welcomes investors to join hands for state's growth

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): To make Uttar Pradesh the growth engine of India's development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has requested investors from all over the world to invest in his state.

He made this request just ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 while speaking at a large event held on Tuesday at Sushma Swaraj Pravasi Bhartiya Bhavan here in the national capital.

The meeting, a curtain raiser to the Summit, was attended by eminent personalities from the national and international industries, representatives of industrial associations, and representatives of several public sector companies.

Uttar Pradesh will organize the Summit in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023, CM said.

"Uttar Pradesh is currently at the pinnacle of a progressive transformational journey under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The vision of a 'self-reliant' India set by the Prime Minister is the main pillar of this rejuvenation. Uttar Pradesh has set a goal of USD 1 trillion, following the Prime Minister's plan to grow India's economy to USD 5 trillion," CM said.

The chief minister said that this to-be-held Summit would prove useful in providing a unified platform to the global industrial world for cooperation in economic development.

"This three-day global conference will be attended by world-class policymakers, the top leadership of the corporate world, business delegations, academia, think tanks, and intellectuals, who will collectively brainstorm on business possibilities and opportunities for partnership," Yogi said, adding that the state has set a target of attracting investment worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

"I am happy to inform you that the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom and Mauritius will be participating with us as partner countries in the Global Investors Summit. Apart from this, the state government is also organizing road shows in eighteen countries and seven major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit," said Yogi.

Giving information about the preparations for the summit, the Chief Minister said that so far about 21 countries have expressed their enthusiasm to participate in the grand event.



The chief minister highlighted that Uttar Pradesh's business environment has significantly improved over time as a result of the offering of effective policy assistance and top-notch infrastructure capacity.

"For proactive investor connect and handholding, our Government has developed a new online system called 'Nivesh Sarathi' for signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online Incentive Management System," he informed.

Uttar Pradesh is strategically located near the National Capital Region (NCR) and is India's fourth-largest state by area.

"Our state is home to 24 crore citizens, making it India's largest labour and consumer market. The government of Uttar Pradesh is developing infrastructure at a rapid pace to ensure seamless connectivity through air, water, road and rail networks, which will enhance the accessibility of logistics to enable industries to access global and domestic markets," Yogi told potential investors.

Being one of the largest economies of India, Uttar Pradesh contributes about 8 per cent to the national GDP.

Stating that the new industrial policy of the state provides an alternative-based model, which encourages production, employment and exports, the CM said, "Not only this, we are also encouraging new areas including green hydrogen. Our policies encourage investment in setting up industry-specific Centers of Excellence), Research and Development and testing facilities in the state."

Further, the Chief Minister said that the government is working on several industrial projects in the state.

"The Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, out of 6 nodes, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, the Aligarh node has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while land allotment is in progress in other nodes."

The Chief Minister called upon the global industrial world to take advantage of the immense opportunities present in Uttar Pradesh and make New India prosperous and powerful and invited everyone to join 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' in its journey towards growth and development. (ANI)

