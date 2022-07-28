Uttarakhand to set up 22 parking spaces inside tunnels to overcome problem of parking in hilly districts

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Cabinet has decided to set up parking inside tunnels to overcome the problem of parking in the hilly districts in the state. 22 such parking lots will be made in the first phase.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday, 28 important decisions were taken.

In yet another major move, approval to provide subsidies for non-pre-registered MSME beneficiaries was given exemption.



Under the policy of MSME 2015, it was necessary to be pre-registered to get a subsidy, but due to lack of information, about 100 beneficiaries related to it were deprived of subsidy.

The Cabinet has given approval to the firm preparing the Kedarnath reconstruction master plan to prepare a master plan for Sonprayag too. Approval to increase the consultancy fee from 3 to 4 percent under the new master plan in Kedarnath Badrinath was given.

The Dhami-led government has approved the exemption for height increase in terminal construction at Dehradun-Mussoorie Ropeway.

Also, in-principle permission was given to commercial high-rise buildings near metro stations. This is expected to help people to reach the metro stations from one place. (ANI)

