V Anantha Nageswaran appointed new Chief Economic Advisor

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Just a couple of days before tabling the 2021-22 Economic Survey in the Parliament, the Government on Friday appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor.

"The Government has appointed Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and today, he has assumed charge," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Nageswaran replaces Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who returned to academia in December after the end of his three-year tenure.



Chief Economic Advisor is normally responsible for drafting the Economic Survey. However, the 2021-22 Economic Survey which is scheduled to be tabled in the parliament on January 31, has been drafted by a team led by Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal.

"Prior to this appointment, Dr Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively," the Finance Ministry said.

Nageswaran was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He has also been a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. (ANI)

