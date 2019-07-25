V-Guard started operations in 1977 with a capital of Rs 1 lakh
V-Guard started operations in 1977 with a capital of Rs 1 lakh

V-Guard Industries net profit rises 54 pc in Q1

ANI | Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:44 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 25 (ANI): Consumer electricals and electronics company V-Guard has reported consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 53 crore, up by 54 per cent from Rs 34.5 crore in the same quarter last year.
The company's net revenue from operations was Rs 707 crore with an increase of 10 per cent. Non-South markets contributed 46 per cent of net revenue for the quarter. Electronics and consumer durables segments grew well during the quarter under review, the company said.
"The electricals segment was impacted by trade destocking of wires category caused by downward trend in copper prices. We are making satisfying progress with our new categories and new markets," said V-Guard Industries Managing Director Mithun K Chittilappilly.
"We continue to invest towards enhancing organisational capabilities and improving our competitiveness in the market, and expect to sustain the growth momentum in the coming quarters," he added.
As household consumption market is poised to grow at a significant pace going forward, the company envisages adding 3,000 to 5,000 retailers across the country every year over the next five years with higher addition in the non-South region.
V-Guard follows an asset light model, outsourcing nearly 58 per cent of its products from a range of vendors. It has tie-ups with small scale industries and self-help groups spread across southern India. The blended manufacturing policy helps optimise capital expenditure and working capital requirements. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:37 IST

Electronic witnessing system: A 'safety valve' in modern IVF...

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Earlier this month, awful news shocked the medical fraternity and the patients all over the globe. A US couple of Asian descent accused a California fertility clinic of an IVF mix up, leading them to have 'wrong children'. They filed a la

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:28 IST

Safeguard your health this rainy season with a Monsoon Insurance...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The monsoon season usually records an increase in the number of injuries due to rain-related accidents. Additionally, several regions in the country also witness an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 15:03 IST

Reliance Capital repays outstanding CP of Rs 75 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital said on Thursday that it has fully repaid its outstanding commercial paper (CP) of Rs 75 crore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:51 IST

Priya Priyadarshini Jain receives 'Indian Woman of Influence...

New Delhi [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eminent fashionista, social entrepreneur and philanthropist Priya Priyadarshini Jain has been felicitated with the prestigious 'Indian Woman of Influence' award at the House of Lords, the United Kingdom Parliament, London.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:45 IST

Former Finance Secretary S C Garg seeks voluntary retirement...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A day after being transferred to the Ministry of Power in a bureaucratic reshuffle, former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg is reported to have sought voluntary retirement from government service.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:42 IST

Anshu Gupta bags title of Star Bellezza Mrs Asia 2019

New Delhi [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anshu Gupta, a homemaker recently bagged the title of "Mrs Asia 2019", at a star glitz beauty pageant event organized in Goa by Delhi based Star Bellezza Productions.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 13:02 IST

Kaspersky finds 60 pc rise in users hit by password stealers

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The use of malware designed to harvest consumers' digital data has seen a significant rise this year, according to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 12:32 IST

APSEZ announces expiration of cash tender offer for $650 million...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd has announced the expiration and results of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash its outstanding 650 million dollars 3.5 per cent senior notes due in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:56 IST

Global leaders and service providers to discuss the work of...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Post concluding a successful launch edition of the People Matters TechHR conference in Singapore, Asia's most sought after HR and work tech conference is all set to host the most renowned global leaders to initiate conversations around the changing pa

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:35 IST

Final call for applications: International Transfer Programme at...

Manipal (Karnataka) [India] July 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's leading private universities, synonymous with excellence, invites last round of applications from aspiring engineers for its International Transfer Programme offered by International Centre f

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:29 IST

Bharti Infratel clocks net profit of Rs 887 crore in Q1 FY20

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Bharti Infratel, a leading provider of telecom towers and related infrastructure, has reported 39 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 887 crore during April to June as compared to Rs 638 crore the same period of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 11:15 IST

ICRA downgrades long-term ratings of Yes Bank with negative outlook

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): ICRA has downgraded Yes Bank's long-term ratings on various bonds while retaining a negative outlook.

Read More
iocl