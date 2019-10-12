Vaani Kapoor unveils Julie's New Flagship Store and Gypsophila Collection

Vaani Kapoor and Julie Shah
ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 14:58 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): South Mumbai has a new Fashion Outpost.
Designer Julie Shah's flagship store JULIE in South Mumbai is a union of urbane chic and luxury.
After a successful run with fashion stores and online sites across and India and abroad, Julie took the decision of opening her own store to cater to clients who were ardent fans of her beautiful, timeless and versatile garments. This new destination comes with a rustic and lounge-like feel, warm lighting and spacious place where you are bound to find an ensemble of your choice.
"The fashion line and the store are a reflection of my aesthetic and a depiction of my journey. This store is an amalgamation of my personality, a vision of timelessness and elegance turned to reality," said, Julie Shah, Designer.
Julie unveils her new festive collection Gypsophila at the store. Inspired by the delicate baby's breath flowers, this beautiful collection is all about floral hues in shades of Champagne Blush, Whispering Blue, Misty jade, Yellow Harvest and coral Bellini.
Julie Shah hosted an evening soiree with a bevy of models and her clients to unveil the Marine Lines store. Vaani Kapoor who attended the store opening was dressed in a plunge neck-deep Belize navy georgette gown with a dramatic trail and embellished with dainty bugle beads in shades of deep blue.
"I am delighted to be here this evening to mark Julie's milestone of her flagship store opening. Her ensembles are beautiful, versatile and fit like a dream. Diwali and festive dressing should be fun and I love the myriad pastel shades of the Gypsophila line and also the jewel tones for evenings out which I'm sporting," said Vaani Kapoor.
This collection aspires to bring about the same child-like innocence and jubilation in anyone with its subtle embroidery comprising of dainty floral motifs, French knots and sparkly scatter of bugle beads. All these techniques add to the fluidity of the collection.
These ethereal and flowy ensembles consist of bohemian jumpsuits, gypsy shararas, pleated gowns and overlay capes with flamboyant sleeves, corset bodies and more in georgette and crepe.
Chic, young, sexy and fresh in look and feel are some of the terms that identify with her design sensibilities. Each silhouette creates a dialogue that can build a timeless conversation.
Julie's clothes are popular with several celebrities and fashionistas such as Kiara Advani, Prachi Desai and Rakul Preet to name a few. She has been part of Lakme Fashion Week as well as FDCI India Fashion Week. Julie retails from Aza Delhi, Pernia Pop Up stores across India, Ogaan, Agashe, Vesimi Dubai and Anahita and Elahe.
Store Address: Julie, ground floor, Krishna Chambers, Opp SNDT College, Next to American Centre, New Marine Lines, Mumbai - 400020
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

