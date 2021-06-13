Vaccination drive for 18+ has started at Dana Shivam Hospital Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 12 (ANI/PNN): Dana Shivam Heart and Super-specialty Hospital in Jaipur has started vaccination drive, for age bracket of 18 years old and above, at their hospital in Jaipur.

As per the central govt guidelines and instructions, the hospital's management is all prepared and set to deliver the vaccination doses.

Dr Sunil Garssa informed the media today, "We are fully prepared and started our vaccination drive as per the govt. guidelines and are ready with full hands to fight and put an end to this pandemic through all measures including vaccination drive."

"Vaccination is a key role player in this epidemic and if it is taken in time, it protects the user from the virus," he added.

Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, a proudly Indian-made vaccine, is ready for the users at the hospital premise in Vidhyadhar Nagar. The effects and results of Covaxin are good. Dr. Sunil told that this vaccine is very effective in preventing infection and if infection occurs it will be of mild state and side effects are also negligible and mild.

As per Dr Sunil, mild fever and tiredness may be experienced in some persons after vaccination, but hospital management has constructed a team of qualified personnel to properly follow up all the cases and assist them in fighting with these basic symptoms which may occur after the vaccination dose. People don't need to panic and this vaccination is a very important tool to fight this virus.

"As a Doctor myself, I disagree with the rumors about the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine. I get regular inquiries on daily basis about these rumors and we always emphasize educating such inquiries by telling them the advantages of vaccination," he says.



People still need to follow the basic Covid guideline of maintaining distance, eating healthy food, wearing a mask in public, regular hand wash and sanitization, whenever required.

Dana Shivam Hospital is a Multi Super Specialty hospital based at Vidhyadhar Nagar, Jaipur, and operating for the last 6 years successfully. During the covid pandemic, the hospital's management and staff are regularly fighting on the frontline and have saved thousands of lives so far.

The hospital provides services in Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Neurosurgery, Gastroenterology, Urology, Gastro related surgeries, plastic surgery, Gynaecology, Intensive Care Unit, Orthopedic, and ENT surgeries. With a bed capacity of 100 and a medical staff strength of 180, they are operational 24 X 7 and prepared for any medical emergency too.

Dr Sunil, who is the Director and Senior Consultant Cardiologist at Dana Shivam, has experience of successfully handling over 10,000 cases, particularly of acute heart attacks, with the helping hand of experienced Lab technicians and skilled Nursing staff. Multiple Trauma and Neurotrauma treatments are other expertise of Dana Shivam hospital.

For his contribution and efforts, Dr Sunil Garssa has also been awarded as 'Business Leader in Field of Medicine' for the year 2019 by Honorable Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Dana Shivam Hospital is completing 6 years of establishment and success this 17th July.

The hospital team comprises medical experts like Dr Shalini Tomar Garssa, Dr Rajvir Singh Garssa, Dr CP Suthar, Dr Subhash Doot, Dr Kamlesh Agarwal, Dr Sanjay Goyal, Dr Sunita Choudhary, Dr Govind Dubey, Dr Nitin Gupta, Dr BK Chhabra, Dr Shravan Choudhary, and Dr Sushila Choudhary and the management is handled by SP Yadav, Narendra Singh Somra and Hemant Dangi.

