The company makes 8 lakh cups of ice-cream per day
The company makes 8 lakh cups of ice-cream per day

Vadilal reports revenue of Rs 258 crore in quarter ended June FY20

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:27 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Vadilal Industries said on Saturday its consolidated revenue from operations moved up to Rs 258 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period.
At the same time, net profit increased to Rs 38 crore from Rs 32 crore. In the preceding quarter (January to March), the company had reported a net loss of Rs 6.42 crore.
Total expenses moved from Rs 181 crore in Q1 FY19 to Rs 203 crore in Q1 FY20. The earnings per share of Rs 10 each work out to Rs 52.41 versus Rs 45 in the first fiscal quarter of previous year.
Vadilal Industries is also one of the largest processed food manufacturers in India with significant exports of frozen vegetables and ready-to-eat snacks, curries and breads. Within the country, it is more known as icecream and flavoured milk manufacturer.
The 112-year-old company has two production facilities -- one at Pundhra in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat and the other one at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
It makes 8 lakh cups of icecream every day along with 10 lakh candies and 6 lakh cones, using 1.1 tonnes of dry fruits and 3 tonnes of liquid chocolate. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 06:08 IST

US dollar weakens amid concerns over trade tensions with China

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): The US dollar on Friday (local time) fell sharply amid concerns over country's recent trade tensions with China which escalated after the latter said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on additional US products.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 23:47 IST

Announcements made by Sitharaman are major enablers to support...

New Delhi (India), Aug 23 (ANI): SBI chairman, Rajnish Kumar on Friday said that the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as major enablers for continuing to support growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 19:53 IST

PSU OMCs stop supply to Air India as it fails to pay dues

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): PSU Oil Marketing Companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - have been constrained to suspend supply of jet fuel to Air India and Alliance Air flights at six airports from the e

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:18 IST

Phixman to expand its global footprints

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Phixman.com -the smart phone and laptop repair company, today announced its plan to expand its global presence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:17 IST

Security and Interoperability is key to the success of Smart...

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Security and interoperability of Smart Cities in India are the key components of the success of Government of India's agenda of 100 Smart Cities.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Shriram Properties launches Phase II of Shriram 107 South East

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Shriram Properties Limited (SPL), with a history of building quality properties with high standards, has launched yet another affordable residential project with great amenities in Bengaluru.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 18:15 IST

Bhutani Group wins top honours at Estate Awards 2019

New Delhi [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Bhutani Infra, the leading NCR based commercial real estate player received top honours at Estate Awards 2019 organised by Franchise India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:55 IST

Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 pc from 6.8 pc

Singapore, Aug 23 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:09 IST

Sensex surges by 228 points on hopes on stimulus package, metal...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The bulls staged a comeback during second half of equity trading session on Friday amid expectations that the government may soon announce steps to revive economic growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:57 IST

TVS Motor Company supports flood-affected states across India

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced their support initiative for flood-affected states across India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:55 IST

Hosachiguru, pioneers of managed farmlands in India, launches...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 23 (ANI): Abhivrudhi, the new farmland project by Hosachiguru - pioneers of managed farmlands in India, was launched today amidst a lot of fanfare in the city. The project was launched in the presence of dignitaries from different sectors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 15:53 IST

Smart Creations bags India Leadership Award

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] August 23(ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based Smart Creations well known for its Gold Plating projects, figurines and deities especially for Temples and pooja rooms in India and Asia has recently bagged the prestigious Blindwink India Leadership Award, 2019 under the category of

Read More
iocl