Vaibhav Global moves up to rank 132 in Fortune India's Next 500 list

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Vaibhav Global Ltd said on Monday it has ranked 132nd in the latest Fortune India's Next 500 list that includes most promising Indian companies outside the Fortune 500.
The global electronic retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories and lifestyle products has moved up the ranking scale from 162 in same list in 2018 to 147 in 2019 and jumped 15 places this year to 132.
Fortune India's Next 500 list ranks India's 1,000 largest and most successful companies. The Next 500 compilation includes companies that display the potential to become the largest corporations in India.
"As a company, we will continue to work relentlessly to deliver value and joy to our entire ecosystem including consumers, employees, suppliers, societies, environment and shareholders," said Vaibhav Global's Group Chief Financial Officer Vineet Ganeriwala.
Supported by its agile supply chain, the company has expanded its product offerings to include essential items like hand sanitisers, masks, surface cleaners, food supplements, household essentials and the like.
Vaibhav Global is an electronic retailer of fashion jewellery, accessories and lifestyle products in developed markets with direct access to about 10 crore households through its TV home shopping networks -- Shop LC in the United States and TJC in Britain.
Its TV channels reach customers directly on all the major cable, satellite and DTH platforms -- Dish TV, DirecTV, Comcast, Verizon Fios, Time Warner, AT&T, Sky, Virgin, Freeview and Freesat.
In the third quarter of current fiscal (Q3 FY20), the company reported a profit after tax of Rs 66 crore on a turnover of Rs 563 crore. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 14:40 IST
