Vakrangee puts best efforts to keep kendras operational to provide key essential services during pandemic lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 24 (ANI/ PR Newswire): Vakrangee Kendra outlets are one-stop shops providing key essential services such as banking services, ATM services, online pharmacy, telemedicine health services including unlimited tele & video consultation with expert doctors & home blood test facility and online shopping of groceries.

In the light of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1987 that was invoked by the government, all non-essential service providers/ officers need to follow restraint and remain closed.

However, establishments providing essential services are excluded such as providers of services such as banking and ATM, drinking water & sewerage, food & groceries, hospitals, medical stores and centres, telephone and internet services.

Vakrangee feels proud to share that during such a crucial crisis situation of COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras are operational to provide the key essential services and thus serving the nation.

At the same time, health of their franchisees and customers is important and all Vakrangee Kendras are maintaining complete safety protocols and also maintaining proper hygiene at the outlets.

"We believe at this moment of crisis; it is our duty to help people and make these essential services available at the citizens to make their lives easier. We have further reduced the prices and offered discounts to make these services more affordable for the citizens. This would not only help our citizens but also help the nation to avoid any panic like situation," said Dinesh Nandwana, Managing Director & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd.

"Although there are field level and delivery challenges, we are striving our best efforts to keep these essential services available across our network of stores. We are committed towards our duty and responsibility to make sure these key services are available to the citizens in this moment of crises," Nandwana added.

Vakrangee currently has more than 23,000 (10,000 plus operational & 13,000 plus under on-boarding process) which are spread across 30 states & UTs, 500 plus districts and 6,150 plus postal codes.

More than 70 percent of these outlets are in tier 5 and 6 towns. Vakrangee's planned target is to reach at least 25,000 nextgen Vakrangee Kendras by 2020 and further enhance it to reach 3,00,000 nextgen outlets by FY 2024-25.

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ PR Newswire)

