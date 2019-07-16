Vakrangee to set up EV charging infrastructure pan India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Technology-driven Vakrangee company said on Tuesday it will set-up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure facility through its outlets across the country.

Vakrangee has 3,504 kendras or centres spread across 19 states, 366 districts and 2,186 postal codes. More than 68 per cent of outlets are in tier 5 and tier 6 cities. Its planned target is to have at least 75,000 outlets by 2021-22 and three lakh by 2024-25.

The company plans to leverage this presence by being an enabler for EV charging facility as the government expects 25 per cent of total vehicles on roads to be electric by 2030.

"We believe that the electric vehicle space is a huge growth opportunity for the coming years. We want to be future-ready by developing a pan India footprint of EV charging infrastructure," said Executive Chairman Dinesh Nandwana.

"We will be an enabler by providing the distribution platform for EV charging through our partnerships with EV service providers," he said in a statement.

According to guidelines by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, there should be at least one station at every 25 km on each side of the highways and roads.

Incorporated in 1990, Vakrangee is focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking and financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural, semi-urban and urban markets.

Its assisted digital convenience stores are called Vakrangee kendras, which act as one-stop-shop for availing various services and products. (ANI)

