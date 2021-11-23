ValueLabs receives top award for employee care

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): ValueLabs, a global technology services provider, has been awarded the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award at this year's Stevie® Awards for Great Employers for their prompt and dedicated response to their employees' needs during the pandemic - and beyond.

Past Stevie® Award winners include Apple, IBM, KPMG, Cisco, Dell, Bank of America, McAfee and AT&T.

Because of their dedication to inspiring their employees and ensuring their success, ValueLabs has joined this impressive list. The company puts its employees at the heart of what they do, continually seeking to improve employee experience. This is complemented by their unique biannual appraisal program, where employees can provide feedback, receive opportunities to grow and be rewarded for excellence more often than at most organizations. All of this has resulted in their industry-leading Employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS), as well as this coveted international recognition.

Arjun Rao, CEO of ValueLabs says, "This recognition validates our core value of always putting employees and clients first. We walk the walk and talk the talk, irrespective of the circumstances. We consider ourselves to be a very warm and loving employer."

* The Stevie® Awards are amongst the most coveted international business awards that honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

* They receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations across more than 70 nations.

* This year, more than 950 nominations across organizations of all sizes from 29 nations were submitted in a wide range of HR-related categories.

* The COVID-19 Response categories in particular were fiercely competitive this year.

