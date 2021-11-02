ValueMomentum grows to 4,000 associates

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, announced today that it has grown to 4,000 employees and plans to hire 1,000 associates in FY 2021-2022.

This growth is fueled by an increase in Digital, Data & Core transformation engagements with Insurance, Financial Services & Healthcare firms.

ValueMomentum's consistent growth throughout the last two decades is a testament to the great talent in the organization. To attract and nurture great talent, ValueMomentum has put learning and development at the center of its Talent Strategy. Over the last few years, ValueMomentum has invested in tools and solutions that helped increase the efficiency, collaboration and engagement of their employees.

The company also evolved their programs to onboard, train, develop and coach associates to become technology-enabled business solution providers, addressing the development of their associates from early on in their careers all the way through to leadership roles in the company. ValueMomentum's professional development programs include:

* Graduate Training Programs to introduce newly hired graduates to the industries and technologies covered by VM



* Continuous Learning Programs to encourage associates to upskill and cross skill on emerging technologies

* Leadership Training Programs at various levels, including Lead, Manager, and Senior Manager

* Mentorship circles targeting specific paths such as architects, integration specialists, platform consultants, and more, to allow associates to foster a community of learners

"Our Associates fully embrace the 'continuous learning' mindset, and their passion to deliver innovative solutions to solve our clients' problems have been the cornerstone to the success of our business," said Uma Gogineni, Chief People Officer, ValueMomentum. "I'm inspired by the pipeline of leaders emerging from our ranks and am excited for ValueMomentum's next phase of growth!"

