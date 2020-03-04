ValueMomentum inaugurates new regional development center in Pune, India

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India] March 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software solutions company, has recently launched a new regional development center at Pune, India.

The development center will accommodate around 500 team members, enabling them to collaborate globally to serve the company's growing customer base.

The new regional development center in Pune is located at the Embassy TechZone IT Park, easily accessible by visiting clients and team members from Mumbai and Pune airports.

The facility will enable teams to deliver projects across the portfolio of digital, data and core transformation initiatives for ValueMomentum's clientele in North America and Southeast Asia.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of this regional development center in Pune. With this new facility, we are aiming to increase our access to talent", Uma Gogineni - Chief People Officer & Board Member, ValueMomentum.

"We have been recruiting laterally and from the region's premier educational institutions over the past few years, and have been pleased with the talent pool", she further stated.

