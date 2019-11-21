ValueMomentum wins best Global Business Award

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): ValueMomentum, a leading IT services and software solutions provider to insurance, healthcare, and financial services firms, has been acclaimed as the best Global Business at the Dun & Bradstreet SME Business Excellence Awards 2019.

ValueMomentum received this award for its sustained rapid growth in recent years.

Dun & Bradstreet has been hosting the awards for a decade, to recognize exemplary performance and achievements of leading SMEs and mid-corporates in India.

The selection criteria for these awards include financial results, innovation, global reach, headcount growth, and business initiatives.

The 2019 edition of these awards, a joint initiative by Dun & Bradstreet and RBL Bank, was organized at an event on 20 November at Hyatt Regency, New Delhi.

ValueMomentum's revenues have grown over 30 per cent consistently over the past few years, led by its industry-focused, specialized services and solutions in the areas of digital, data and core transformation.

ValueMomentum has a strong presence in North America and Southeast Asia, serving insurance, healthcare and banking and lending organizations across all tiers.

"We're delighted to win this prestigious award. We are fortunate to have been a part of our customers' transformation journey and helping them gain momentum in their business. We have continued to expand our service portfolio to support our customers' accelerated adoption of digital, data and cloud technologies, and also made investments into building a regional development centre in Pennsylvania to further develop talent to serve these needs," said Ravi S Rao, Managing Director and President - APAC, ValueMomentum.

"We attribute our continued growth to our employees - our greatest asset. We have made consistent efforts towards fostering a mindset of continuous learning and encouraging constant innovation. This, coupled with our focus on upskilling, has enabled ValueMomentum to continue driving value to our clients' initiatives and become a partner of choice for their IT initiatives in this era of disruptive change," said Uma Gogineni, Chief People Officer, ValueMomentum, who received the award on behalf of ValueMomentum.

"We recently added two more facilities in Hyderabad to accommodate our rapid employee growth, and we will soon be operational with another global delivery centre at a western India location, to expand our base and access a wider talent pool," she added.

With over 3,000 global employees, ValueMomentum is uniquely positioned to deliver enhanced customer value with a winning combination of rich industry experience, deep technology expertise, and a customer-first approach.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

