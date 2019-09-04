Vardhman Special Steels sign the deal with their Aichi Steel counterparts
Vardhman Special Steels sign the deal with their Aichi Steel counterparts

Vardhman Special Steels Ltd India announces the investment by Aichi Steel Corp

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:48 IST

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India] September 04 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vardhman Special Steels Limited is proud and excited to announce a new partnership with Aichi Steel Corp Japan, an affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corporation.
Aichi Steel Corp will buy approximately 11.4 per cent stake in Vardhman Special Steels Ltd and provide technical assistance aiming to establish a world-class, socially and environmentally responsible special steel company in India.
This company will be capable of supplying steel for critical and special applications for today and tomorrows automotive industry. Aichi Steel will be posting three personnel in India while additional critical support from the Headquarters will be provided constantly.
Both companies aim to achieve sustainable growth through the use of advanced technology leading to enhanced excellence in steel making here in India. The complementary portfolio of management, product, technology and services offered by Aichi Steel provides the end-users with the special steel backed up by years of expertise and recognized technology. This will help Vardhman Special Steels to expand its size and markets in years to come.
"One of our key objectives of this partnership is to develop special steel grades for automotive companies in India so as to help fill the gap of providing substitution of steel, which is currently being imported. We plan to later export this special grade of Steel to South Asia and Europe as well", said Sachit Jain, Vice-chairman and MD Vardhman Special Steels Limited.
The two companies signed an agreement on the deal worth USD 7 million in a ceremony held last week in Aichi Prefecture, where the Japanese firm is located.
"This partnership will help Aichi Steel strengthen the foundation of its special steel business by improving quality and cost competitiveness on a global basis. A friend in need is a friend indeed and Vardhman Special Steels team is a friend who we will be supporting to develop technology-based solutions in coming years", added President Takahiro Fujioka from Aichi Company.
This initiative of Vardhman Steel has been executed post deep consultations with the Steel Ministry of India and the desire is to work on the platform of "Make in India", which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega plan for India's growth. This joint project of Vardhman Special Steels and Aichi Steel will add to the job market too and give a boost to the steel industry in South Asia in the coming years.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:23 IST

No production at two Maruti Suzuki plants on Sep 7 and 9

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Maruti Suzuki has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram plant and Manesar plant in Haryana for two days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 13:00 IST

Get hassle-free finance for your lifecare and wellness expenses...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] September 04 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Life is full of surprises and not all of them are pleasant. Unplanned and unavoidable expenditure or running out of a calculated contingency fund is a good possibility despite tight financial planning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:42 IST

Flipkart to launch Hindi interface for next 20 crore online customers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has announced the introduction of Hindi interface on its platform to make it more engaging for the next 20 crore customers coming online to experience e-commerce in a more inclusive and seamless manner.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 12:07 IST

Growth of services activity, sales and jobs soften in August: IHS Markit

New Delhi [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Business conditions in the Indian service sector remained conducive to economic growth in August with PMI data highlighting sustained increases in activity, sales and employment, according to IHS Markit India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Wednesd

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 11:22 IST

US-China trade friction will leave lasting impact on global...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service has forecast a high risk of further deterioration in the growth outlook of advanced and emerging market economies due to continuing escalation of the US-China trade dispute.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:52 IST

Neeco enters into pact with Tata Communications for IoT services

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Neeco Global ICT Services has become a customer of Tata Communications to deliver Internet of Things (IoT) services for enterprises in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities flat in choppy session, Sun Pharma loses by 3.8 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 4 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were flat in a choppy trading session during early hours on Wednesday tracking subdued global cues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:48 IST

China slowdown weighing on Diamond Prices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Diamond markets were quiet in August, with dealers taking their summer vacations amid uncertainty about the important Hong Kong Jewellery and Gem Fair.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:24 IST

Pebble announces its strategic partnership with Vodafone - Idea...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Pebble known for creating fashion-forward mobile accessories announced it has been named an exclusive partner for Mobile Accessories at Vodafone-Idea Stores.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:19 IST

Mahagun adjudged Developer of the Year - North India at...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mahagun Group, Delhi-based leading real estate player, received top honours at the International Brand Equity (IBE) Awards 2019 held in Bengaluru recently.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:01 IST

WWICS' guide to a successful Canadian Visitor Visa Application

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Canada is a popular country to visit, thanks to its close proximity to the United States, unique urban cities, and most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:53 IST

ESIC signs pact with SBI for payments to ESIC beneficiaries on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electronic payment services for ESIC beneficiaries.

Read More
iocl