Varghese Kurien with UAE Crown Prince
Varghese Kurien with UAE Crown Prince

Varghese Kurien pledges supports for the Economic Development of India

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:59 IST

Manama [Bahrain] Sept 03(ANI): Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, has been recently awarded the highest civilian order of UAE - 'The Order of Zayed' by the Crown Prince, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
This is the first time that the UAE has conferred the highest civilian order to a visiting dignitary and the first to an Indian Head of State. Thus a new era has dawned in the Indian economic and political horizon with the world coming together to recognize the new Age India.
During the PM's official visit to Bahrain to boost bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met some of the successful new-age Indian entrepreneurs settled and based out of the Middle East. One such giant is Varghese Kurien, chairman of the Al Namal Group and VKL Group, Bahrain.
Kurien has been at the forefront in multifarious business verticals including but not limited to real estate development, property development, construction, health and hospitality divisions. His healthcare division which boasts of 3 top-notch multi-speciality hospitals has been the recipient of the platinum accreditation by the National Health Regulatory Authority(NHRA).
Kurien along with Mansoor Mohamed, Managing Director, Excelon Group, met Narendra Modi and assured the full and complete support of the expat Indian community for all his economic programmes and have promised to provide both financial and logistical support for future programmes envisaged by Modi. Kurien in association with Mansoor will execute various construction projections in Bahrain and other destinations in the Middle East.
Speaking on the occasion Kurien said that he is looking forward to new business initiatives including construction and hospitals and healthcare and keen on participate with various business heads from India and the Middle East.
Mansoor Mohamed a prolific real estate developer and also an avid sportsperson recently organized the Bahrain Premier League whose sponsorship was done by various corporate giants including SRAM and MRAM Group headed by chairman Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, himself an avid sportsperson.
Mansoor has been associated with various philanthropic activities in Manama for over 15 years now and has been a successful businessman. He has been managing multiple business ventures successfully and is supposed to be very close to the First family of Bahrain.
Mansoor and Dr Hiranandani both expat Indians, operating some of their businesses from the Middle East, have assured their full and continued support to any meaningful business associations from and to India.
Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of the global conglomerate SRAM and MRAM Group, has been at the forefront of CSR has activities across the globe and has been promoting and supporting small businesses across the globe under their operational headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, SRAM and MRAM Resources Bhd and their CSR venture Malaysia Asia Chamber of Commerce (MACC). SRAM and MRAM Group has its Middle Eastern headquarters in Manama, Bahrain.
Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani holds a Ph.D in Financial Management from UK, is a visionary with a steadfast background in Financial and Risk management in Hedge Funds and Forex Managements. Assisted by an able team of Information Technology and Forex associates he has setup what is today, after two decades, a global conglomerate with 8 international alliances, 10 companies,5 continents, 35+ locations, 300+ employees with a sales turnaround of USD 800 Million (FY 2017-2018).
Currently, he has been in the forefront in advocating the 5th Dham which he has planned to launch in Siem Reap, Cambodia in association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
SRAM and MRAM Group's core strengths are Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz, Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services and Solutions, Information Technology, Media and Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure.
Dr Sailesh Hiranandani's brainchild HEYYCAB, the e-hailing service to be launched globally will launch it in Manama in association with Mansoor of Exelon.
This story is provided by National Mindset. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:01 IST

WWICS' guide to a successful Canadian Visitor Visa Application

Mohali (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): Canada is a popular country to visit, thanks to its close proximity to the United States, unique urban cities, and most beautiful natural landscapes in the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:53 IST

ESIC signs pact with SBI for payments to ESIC beneficiaries on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to provide electronic payment services for ESIC beneficiaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:43 IST

Limca Book of records holder poet, Vihang A. Naik ready to leave...

New Delhi [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Gujarat-based renowned bilingual contemporary poet Vihang A Naik retires from the post of an Associate Professor after a highly successful teaching career.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:37 IST

Talent from Top Colleges, like IITs and NIT to strengthen...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): In line with the company's plans to develop newer technologies to provide the SME sector with innovative and useful technology, Tally Solutions, country's leading business software provider has hired some of the brightest minds from top engineering c

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:31 IST

India on track to emerge as $5 trillion economy: Doval

Male [The Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): Director of India Foundation Shaurya Doval said on Tuesday that it is natural for a robust economy like India to go through upheavals while expanding from three trillion dollars to five trillion dollars in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:20 IST

IndiaMart leads Series A investment in Vyapar business...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): India's largest online business-to-business marketplace -- IndiaMart -- on Tuesday announced its investment in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:39 IST

Cabinet clears Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion in IDBI Bank

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Central government on Tuesday approved Rs 9,300 crore capital infusion into IDBI Bank to increase the lender's capital base.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:28 IST

CCEA approves higher prices for ethanol

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As part of the Central government's efforts to raise the level of ethanol blending in fuels, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved higher price for ethanol derived from different raw materials under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Progra

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:11 IST

Sensex crashes by 770 points on dismal macro data, Nifty PSU...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices suffered bruising losses on Tuesday in all-round selling led by bank, financial, metal and auto stocks after the government last week reported 5 per cent GDP growth during the first fiscal quarter of April to June.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 15:38 IST

Cabinet approves recapitalisation of IDBI

New Delhi,[India] Sep 3 (ANI) The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved recapitalisation of IDBI Bank with a one-time infusion of Rs 9,300 crore.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Swami Mukundananda inspires next generation of leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/NewsVoir): Swami Mukundananda, Founder of JKYog, world-renowned yogi, spiritual teacher, and mind management authority, takes his teachings to the cutting edge of the future - the next generation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 14:03 IST

Declining exports of cotton textiles - a matter of deep concern

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 03(ANI/BusinessWire India): Exports of cotton textiles continued their downward spiral declining by 24.5 per cent during April-July 2019.

Read More
iocl