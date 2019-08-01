VBL has been associated with PepsiCo since 1990s
VBL has been associated with PepsiCo since 1990s

Varun Beverages reports 36 pc jump in Q2 revenue, PAT up 32 pc to Rs 405 crore

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 15:05 IST

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Varun Beverages Limited (VBL), a key player in beverage industry and one of the largest franchisee of PepsiCo worldwide, said on Thursday its revenue from operations grew 36.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,810 crore in second quarter of 2019 (April to June).
The company follows calendar year (January to December) for reporting results.
While profit after tax increased by 32 per cent to Rs 405 crore from Rs 307 crore, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 37 per cent to Rs 788 crore in Q2 2019 from Rs 575 crore in Q2 2018. EBITDA margins expanded 12 basis points during the quarter.
Total sales volumes were up 43.3 per cent year-on-year at 195.5 million cases in Q2 CY19 as compared to 136.4 million unit cases in Q2 CY18. India business recorded strong organic volume growth trend of 18.5 per cent in Q2 CY19.
"We have made rapid progress with the consolidation of the recently acquired territories in south and west regions, and also those acquired last year," said Varun Beverages Chairman Ravi Jaipuria. "This demonstrates our strong execution capabilities, efficiency of our operations and operating leverage."
During first half (January to June) of calendar 2019, revenue from operations net of excise and GST grew 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,170 crore as compared to Rs 3,136 crore in H1 of 2018.
While profit after tax increased by 36 per cent to Rs 445 crore from Rs 327 crore, EBITDA increased by 35 per cent to Rs 1,006 crore from Rs 748 crore.
In line with the guidelines of dividend policy, the board of directors recommended an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on enhanced equity capital base.
The company produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 14:17 IST

CRISIL cuts India's GDP growth in FY20 to 6.9 pc

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Global analytical firm CRISIL on Thursday sliced its estimate of India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent for the current fiscal 2019-20 following a triangulation of downside risks: weak monsoon, slowing global growth and sluggish h

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:45 IST

Mushkil romantic song 'Yun Hi Nahin' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): The makers of the most awaited horror film 'Mushkil' released their third song titled 'Yun Hi Nahin' and it's all about Kunaal and Nazia's sensational romance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 13:09 IST

Fed rate cut negative for bank profitability, can prompt further...

New York [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The cut in US Fed funds rate is credit negative for American banks, applying renewed pressure on net interest margins (NIMs) and profitability that could stimulate further consolidation of the sector, Moody's Analytics said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:24 IST

Sensex crashes 485 points, Nifty sinks below 11,000 as media,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices extended morning losses around noon on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:22 IST

Sales growth boosts production in July, PMI at two-month high of 52.5

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Economic growth in India's manufacturing industry was sustained in July with companies scaling up production in response to a quicker upturn in factory orders, according to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 12:03 IST

BharatPe launches first ad campaign with Salman Khan, to invest...

New Delhi [India] August 01 (ANI/NewsVoir): BharatPe - India's leading fintech company, pioneering in UPI payments and digital lending for shop owners, is launching its brand campaign with Salman Khan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 11:43 IST

Escorts posts over 13 pc decline in tractor sales during July

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Engineering conglomerate Escorts Ltd said on Thursday its agri machinery division sold 4,860 tractors in July against 5,610 in the same month of last year, marking a decline of 13.4 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:49 IST

Ashok Leyland Q1 profit drops by 45 pc to Rs 230 crore, to raise...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Ashok Leyland, a flagship company of the Hinduja Group and the country's second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has reported 45 per cent drop in its profit after tax at Rs 230 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 422 crore in the same quarter o

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:19 IST

Equity indices back in negative zone, Wipro and Bharti Infratel gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were lower again during early hours on Thursday tracking global cues as both US and Asian markets fell on less-than-expected dovish remarks from the US Fed Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 04:51 IST

Federal Reserve cuts interest rate for first time since 2008...

Washington DC [USA], Aug 1 (ANI): The Federal Reserve on Wednesday cut down its interest rates -- for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis -- by a quarter percentage point in an attempt to ward off the possibility of an economic downturn.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:45 IST

Robot to help people recover Impounded Cars in Russian Capital

Moscow (Russia) July 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moscow's Government Contact Centre has been in operation since 2011 and includes the city's information and dispatch services. It currently processes about 2.5 million queries from citizens every month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:35 IST

Industrial production grows by 0.2 pc in June from 4.3 pc in May

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The output of India's eight core infrastructure industries grew 0.2 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, the government said on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl