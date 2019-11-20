Vasu Dev Kaushik bags the "Global Top 50 Tech Leader" awards hosted by Interncon in Dubai

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Intercon in collaboration with Prism events organised the Global Top 50 Tech Leaders Award recently in Dubai.

The purpose of organising this award show was to felicitate the young technology entrepreneurs who have done really well in their respective fields. Vasu Dev Kaushik was chosen for the award among Top 50 Global tech leaders for his excellent work in technology.

Vasu Dev Kaushik is Co-founder & CTO at PINKSTA and a qualified expert who possesses exceptional technological know-how.

He has worked as Tech Head in JetSetGo Aviation, online marketplace for Private Jet and Helicopters, was a CEO at My Solutions 4 U, Start-up Technical Consulting Agency; senior iOS App Developer in Connexun, a Geo-location based Mobile App which provides news, information and content across the globe, iOS Developer at WINIT Software, company specialising in Mobile Sales Force Automation Solutions.

His expertise in technology allowed him to reach such a level and win this award beating all his fellow competitors.

After receiving incredible nominations, it was really difficult for the jury to select the entrepreneurs who deserve to win this award. There were various categories for this award like Global Top 50 Leaders, Global Top 50 Tech Visionaries, Global Top 50 Tech Companies in which Vasu Dev Kaushik won the award as one of the global top 50 leaders.

All the winners of the award were selected individuals and companies who have greatly contributed to the industry and they were also measured on four parameters which were Industry Impact, Spirit of Innovation, Market Demand and Future Readiness.

"It takes a lot of effort and hard work to establish any business and reach heights and it feels honoured to be felicitated with such an award at such a big platform. This is a platform where I can thank all my mentors, teachers, people who have always inspired me and most importantly my parents without whom it would not have been possible," said Kaushik.

"I would like to express my heartiest gratitude to all the jury members who thought that I deserve to win this recognition beating all my competitors," he added.

The Global Top 50 awards were organised by Intercon, which is a leading tech services company in collaboration with Prism which is an international events management company.

They keep on organising such events worldwide in order to give recognition to all the tech entrepreneurs who have worked hard are pioneers in their business globally.

This article is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

