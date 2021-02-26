Vector India wins ASSOCHAM 14th National Education Award 2021

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ASSOCHAM is a 100-year-old leading, largest and apex chamber of commerce and industry of India. It initiated its endeavour of value creation for the Indian industry in 1920. Having in its fold more than 250 chambers and trade associations, and serving more than 4,50,000 members from all over India.

It has witnessed upswings as well as upheavals of the Indian economy and contributed significantly by playing a catalytic role in shaping up the trade, commerce and industrial environment of the country.

Today, ASSOCHAM has emerged as the fountainhead of Knowledge for the Indian industry, which is all set to redefine the dynamics of growth and development in the technology-driven cyber age of 'Knowledge-Based Economy'.

ASSOCHAM is seen as a forceful, proactive, forward-looking institution equipping itself to meet the aspirations of the Indian education sector to make the Indian Institutions compete globally. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020.

Addressing the gathering the Prime Minister commended the business community for their contribution to nation-building. He said now the industry has complete freedom to touch the sky and urged them to take full advantage of it, put their full strength in the coming years for a self-reliant India.

The New Education Policy 2020 has already instilled a lot of hopes among all stakeholders in the education sector for a turnaround. The academic organization and the industries must work in a mission mode to revamp the educational architecture in tune with the requirements of the 21st Century to make India a leading nation in the field of education.

In the light of the above, ASSOCHAM Education Council had organized a summit (virtual) from February 18-20th, 2021. The Summit was inaugurated by HRD Minister - Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank".

The summit was attended by senior educationists, chancellors, vice-chancellors, principals, deans, directors and promoters of many government and private universities, institutions, colleges, ed-tech startups and students from across the nation.

The ASSOCHAM 14th National Education Summit nurtured an atmosphere of excellence and quality in the institutions that groom future leaders and felicitated those who had significantly contributed to society in terms of education.



The winners were felicitated by Vinay Prabhakar Sahasrabuddhe, Member of Parliament of India. He is also serving as National Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party. A renowned political scholar, Sahasrabuddhe is currently the President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations appointed by the President of India.

Vector Institute was awarded as "Excellence in Providing Environment for Placements".

"It was a great pleasure to receive this award. We are happy that our efforts are recognized. To make "make in India" successful producing core professional is key. Vector plays a key role in producing core embedded systems professionals. We love to see India as a production hub to the world and call ourselves a developed country," said Dandu Viswanatha Raju, CEO - Vector India, on the occasion.

Vector India is a pioneer in providing comprehensive learning programs for the embedded systems. With a rare distinction as India's best training institute for embedded systems, they place more than 2000 students in 600 plus drives by several MNCs and R&D companies every year.

They are India's first ISO 9001:2015 certified institute with centers in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. Their well-integrated training programs are designed and structured in a well-thought-out manner to focus on the holistic development of their students. With an aim to make every student industry-ready with no knowledge gaps, they even provide online courses for their students to learn from the comfort of their homes.

Vector institute has achieved the rare distinction as India's best training institute for embedded systems. They could achieve these not only by adherence to high-quality embedded course content, but also by providing genuine and real-time embedded project experience, and placements to their students.

Their real-time projects ensure that students have a high level of proficiency in embedded technologies, and are job-ready once they are with the corporate.

In a short span of time, Vector institute has evolved into a premier training provider, featuring among the best in the country, in training & placing students in low-level technologies especially embedded systems. They have an appreciable & ever-improving placement record through 100 per cent placement assistance and lateral placements.

The primary focus at Vector institute is to bridge the gap between industry requirements and students' skill set. This is achieved by following a highly application-oriented, participative style of training.

So, it is only after understanding the quality and skilled workforce requirements of the industry, that Vector institute designs the course content.

