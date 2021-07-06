Vectus rewards its channel partners with exclusive membership

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vectus Industries Limited is one of the leading polymer-based Water Storage and Piping Solutions providers in India.

The company has been in the business for 30+ years and has brand ambassadors like Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan under their umbrella. Vectus witnessed growth as a consumer validated 'Superbrand' in the FY 2020-21 for being a market leader in the Water Storage Tanks segment.

Continuing with the promise to offer exceptional products and services, Vectus has launched 'Vectus Star Club' to build stronger relations with its network of channel partners.



The 'Vectus Star Club' is an exclusive, invite-only membership for high-converting and loyal Vectus channel partners. Packed with premium benefits and incentives, the 'Vectus Star Club' is a rewarding experience, with foreign travel trips.

The exceptionally performing dealers and distributors are being crowned with membership titles and welcomed to the exclusive club with great fanfare. The Vectus sales team is going door-to-door to felicitate the 100+ members who have been handpicked pan-India basis several metrics. From celebratory processions and scrumptious cakes to exclusive video bytes, every crowned member is being recognised and rewarded for their invaluable contribution to the company.

Ashish Baheti and Atul Ladha, Managing Directors at Vectus said, "We deeply value our relationship with our channel partners and consider it to be one of our biggest strengths. We are in constant pursuit of making this two-way relationship more profitable and sustainable in the long run. Keeping this in mind, we are introducing 'Vectus Star Club' - an exclusive club for elite partners of Vectus with several benefits throughout the year. We hope the members will take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity and make the most of this year!"

To keep up with more fruitful celebrations ahead, be a part of the Vectus family today! Visit www.vectus.in for more information.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

