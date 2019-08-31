Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank Conduct Capitalize 3.0 for Startups
Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank Conduct Capitalize 3.0 for Startups

Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank conduct capitalize 3.0 for start-ups

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:49 IST

New Delhi [India] August 31(ANI/NewsVoir): Venture Garage and Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) organised the third edition of Capitalize, in New Delhi.
Capitalize is the annual flagship event of Venture Garage that gives a platform to start-ups to interact with investors on a one-on-one basis, pitch their business ideas and raise funding from leading angel investors and venture capital funds.
Over 300 start-ups and 30 venture capitalists and angel investors including Girish Shivani of YourNest Venture Capital, Rajul Garg of Leo Capital, Anirudh Damani of Artha India Ventures, Sheetal Bahl of GrowX Venture Management and Neeraj Das of 7 Gate Ventures participated in Capitalize 3.0.
More than 500 entrepreneurs from all across India submitted entries to Capitalize 3.0, of which 25 start-ups were ultimately shortlisted for pitching. The platform extends a whole host of resources to help start-ups and entrepreneurs grow their businesses and also give them an avenue to fund their projects. Through one-on-one interactions with investors, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to turn their ideas into a viable business model. In the first two editions of Capitalize, start-ups cumulatively raised over Rs 8 crore.
Additionally, at the event, Kotak presented a customised suite of banking solutions to meet the unique requirements of start-ups. The Kotak Start-up current account helps entrepreneurs scale their businesses and manage their day-to-day business needs efficiently.
"India is one of the most start-up friendly countries in the world and forums such as Capitalize 3.0 have an important role to play to give a fillip to India's start-up ecosystem. In addition to access to investors and fund raising, one of the key challenges that early stage businesses face is managing their banking requirements more efficiently. Kotak offers a customised solution - the Kotak Start-up Current Account, which meets the unique banking requirements and extends a secure, user-friendly and seamless experience to entrepreneurs", said Puneet Kapoor, Senior Executive Vice President, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
"We are humbled to see start-ups relentlessly pursuing the goal of finding solutions to Indian problems. We are in sync with the Indian entrepreneurs' vision to revolutionise various sectors with the use of technology. Our mission is to handhold these entrepreneurs in building scalable businesses by assisting them with fund raising from our network of 500+ VC and Angel Investors. #weloveentrepreneurs," said Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage.
The attitude of a founder was cited as a crucial factor while making an investment decision.
"We are happy to invest in founders who are clear in their vision about the business and their alma mater does not have to play that role," Anirudh Damani of Artha Venture Fund.
Artha was one of the early backers of OYO Rooms and made a 150X exit on their investment.
"Attitude is as important as aptitude if not more," said Girish Shivani of YourNest Venture Capital.
"Founders should believe in themselves but should not be inflexible and should be open to critical discussions," added Sheetal Bahl of GrowX Ventures.
The Kotak Start-up current account comes with a host of features such as no balance commitment for the first 12 months, customised payment and collection solutions to suit each start-up's business model, corporate salary accounts for employees, special forex pricing, cost-effective payment solutions and trade forex solutions.
Further, each Kotak start-up current account offers a number of value-added services to support entrepreneurs such as workplace solutions, taxation matters, digital media solutions, inspection and certification services, enterprise solutions for business and SME credit assessment solutions. All these services are provided in a cost-effective manner through empanelled vendors of Kotak.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:56 IST

Ind-Ra downgrades Yes Bank's long-term issuer ratings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Saturday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd's long-term issuer rating to IND A plus from IND AA minus with negative outlook.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:26 IST

MBA bells are ringing. Collegedunia aces the category

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MBA season has knocked the doors and the aspirants are deep into their books preparing for management entrance exams. Pursuing an MBA can give a commendable push to your career. According to Bloomberg Businessweek Survey, full-time MBA pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:16 IST

Flipkart introduces renewable alternatives to replace single-use...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Leading e-commerce marketplace Flipkart has said it achieved a 25 per cent reduction in single-use plastic during August through various initiatives across its packaging value chain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:15 IST

Zyfra's expert says digitalization can boost Indian refinery...

New Delhi [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): At the India Refining Summit, Zyfra revealed its three new solutions for downstream: Zyfra IIoT platform; mass and energy balance; and quality assurance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 14:12 IST

Artemis Hospital performs North India's first Endoscopic Sleeve...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Artemis Hospital, Gurugram has become the first hospital in North India to introduce Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG), a newer and revolutionary non-invasive procedure to treat obesity.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:46 IST

MeitY and Google partner to 'Build for Digital India'

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Google on Saturday signed a statement of intent to roll-out 'Build for Digital India,' a programme that will give engineering students a platform to develop market-ready, technology-based solutions that

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 13:04 IST

Quality of consolidating PSU banks will determine their...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The consolidation of 10 public sectors banks announced by the government is credit positive but there will not be any immediate improvement in their credit metrics as all of them have relatively weak solvency profiles, global rating agency Moody's has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:25 IST

Aarya Consulting's 'Mind Mastery for Traders' event is outsold

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gone are the days to wonder about how common people lead the online stock trading game with extraordinary skills. A few of the traders get the sheer success while many of them fail miserably, and there is no rocket science behind decoding these r

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:11 IST

CG Power now removes CFO V R Venkatesh after irregularities, fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): A day after CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd sacked its Chairman Gautam Thapar, the troubled company has removed V R Venkatesh as the Chief Financial Officer for irregularities and unauthorised transactions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 11:31 IST

IL&FS gets binding bids for 10 road assets in domestic roads...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): IL&FS has got binding bids for 10 road assets in its domestic roads transportation vertical as the cash-strapped conglomerate struggles with an overall resolution process being undertaken by the new board.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 10:38 IST

Finance Secretary dispels fears of job losses after merger of 10...

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The merger of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) to form four big lenders will create more jobs and not lead to any retrenchment as being claimed by some trade unions, Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar has said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 09:07 IST

AGS Transact Technologies Limited presents campus connect a case...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) aims to provide innovative and customized payment solutions to its customers.

Read More
iocl