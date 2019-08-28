Venture Garage to organize Capitalize 3.0 with 30 VC and Angel Investors

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of Capitalize is back again on 30th August 2019. Venture Garage is hosting its annual flagship event, Capitalize 3.0 powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi.

More than 300 venture capitalists, angel investors, start-up ecosystem enablers such as accelerators, incubators, co-working spaces, communities, and entrepreneurs will attend the event.

The highlight of the event is the fundraising challenge for start-ups. Four start-ups shortlisted from all over India get a chance to pitch to a panel of 30 plus VC and Angel Investors. 20 start-ups will participate in a one -on -one-speed dating session with angels and VCs.

Capitalize 3.0 will witness some of the top VCs and angels investors of India like Girish Shivani from Yournest Ventures, Sanjay Nath - Blume Ventures, Sheetal Bahl - GrowX Ventures, Neeraj Das - 7 Gate Ventures, Anirudh Damani - Artha Ventures, Ridhish Talwar - Advantedge VC, Nayrhit Bhattacharya - Chirate Ventures, Rajul Garg - Neo Capital, Puneet Shah - Innoven Capital and many more.

"10 Start-ups that pitched in the first two editions of Capitalize have raised Rs 5 crores so far. We are committed towards enabling the start-up ecosystem in India", said Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage.

Capitalize is an annual flagship event of Venture Garage, organized in Delhi/NCR to give a platform to start-ups to interact with investors from all across India.

Venture Garage handholds early-stage businesses and start-ups in the areas of fundraising, go to market, strategic guidance and technology.

Established in 2015 and with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and NCR, Venture Garage manages a network of 500 plus angel investors, venture capitalists, strategic investors, family funds and accelerators/incubators apart from 30,000 plus entrepreneurs.

