Venture Garage - Capitalize 3.0
Venture Garage - Capitalize 3.0

Venture Garage to organize Capitalize 3.0 with 30 VC and Angel Investors

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:44 IST

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of Capitalize is back again on 30th August 2019. Venture Garage is hosting its annual flagship event, Capitalize 3.0 powered by Kotak Mahindra Bank at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi.
More than 300 venture capitalists, angel investors, start-up ecosystem enablers such as accelerators, incubators, co-working spaces, communities, and entrepreneurs will attend the event.
The highlight of the event is the fundraising challenge for start-ups. Four start-ups shortlisted from all over India get a chance to pitch to a panel of 30 plus VC and Angel Investors. 20 start-ups will participate in a one -on -one-speed dating session with angels and VCs.
Capitalize 3.0 will witness some of the top VCs and angels investors of India like Girish Shivani from Yournest Ventures, Sanjay Nath - Blume Ventures, Sheetal Bahl - GrowX Ventures, Neeraj Das - 7 Gate Ventures, Anirudh Damani - Artha Ventures, Ridhish Talwar - Advantedge VC, Nayrhit Bhattacharya - Chirate Ventures, Rajul Garg - Neo Capital, Puneet Shah - Innoven Capital and many more.
"10 Start-ups that pitched in the first two editions of Capitalize have raised Rs 5 crores so far. We are committed towards enabling the start-up ecosystem in India", said Vivek Kumar, CEO, Venture Garage.
Capitalize is an annual flagship event of Venture Garage, organized in Delhi/NCR to give a platform to start-ups to interact with investors from all across India.
Venture Garage handholds early-stage businesses and start-ups in the areas of fundraising, go to market, strategic guidance and technology.
Established in 2015 and with offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and NCR, Venture Garage manages a network of 500 plus angel investors, venture capitalists, strategic investors, family funds and accelerators/incubators apart from 30,000 plus entrepreneurs.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 15:17 IST

TestingXperts positioned as a 'Leader' for mobile testing in...

Mechanicsburg [USA] /London [UK] August 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): TestingXperts has been positioned as a 'Leader' in the NEAT vendor evaluation for next-gen testing services in the mobile testing market segment acknowledging TestingXperts' niche software testing services and focus on next-generatio

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:58 IST

CARE downgrades credit rating on Coffee Day Global's bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): CARE Ratings has downgraded credit rating on Coffee Day Global's long-term bank facilities to BBB from A and continued on credit watch with negative implications.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:47 IST

Veeba's V-Nourish to create 500 jobs

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The majority of the new roles will be in the company's sales, production, and marketing teams, and will support V-Nourish's pursuit of gaining over 5 per cent market share in the kids' drink segment in India within the next three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:42 IST

Domestic and global headwinds to drag FY20 GDP growth to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on Wednesday revised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth in current financial year downwards to 6.7 per cent -- marking a six-year low -- from its earlier forecast of 7.3 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 14:15 IST

ZestMoney targets 1000 per cent increase in Travel EMIs in 2019,...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): ZestMoney, India's first and largest AI-driven EMI financing venture has launched 0 per cent Travel EMIs on MakeMyTrip, GoIbibo and Yatra, with an aim to disburse USD 200 million worth of Travel EMIs in 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:39 IST

Contribute to India's national interests, Shaurya Doval's appeal...

New Delhi [India] August 28 (ANI): Shaurya Doval, head of the prominent Indian think tank, India Foundation recently visited Australia as part of his efforts to gauge the sentiments of the global Indian Diaspora and disseminate information about the successful programs of Modi government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 13:13 IST

Moody's changes outlook for Asian steel producers to negative on...

Singapore, Aug 28 (ANI): Rising input costs and inability to pass on higher costs to customers are pressuring the profitability of Asian steel producers, Moody's Investors Service said on Wednesday while revising its outlook for the sector to negative.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:47 IST

M K Dandeker resign as auditors from Talwalkars Better Value,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Shares of Talwalkars Better Value on Wednesday hit lower circuit on the BSE at Rs 8.20 after M K Dandekar and Company resigned from the post of statutory auditors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 12:21 IST

Aksflix, an OTT player is set to rock Digital India soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Over-the-top (OTT) is a streaming media service offered directly to viewers over the internet. Recently launched Indian media-services provider mobile app, Aksflix is doing wonders. Aksflix is also a production company headquartered in Mumbai, has

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:57 IST

S&P places IDBI Bank 'BB/B' ratings on credit watch negative,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Global rating agency S&P has placed IDBI Bank on credit watch, citing uncertainty over its ability to meet capital requirements over the next few months.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 11:38 IST

CBDT denies that last week's announcements create a differential...

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday dispelled doubts that last Friday announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman which brought in several structural measures to boost up the economy have created a differential regime between foreign

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:49 IST

ICRA withdraws rating assigned to borrowing programme of MEP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Rating agency ICRA has withdrawn the rating for MEP Infrastructure Developers' bank limit of Rs 50 crore due to slower than anticipated progress in six under-construction hybrid annuity mode (HAM) road portfolio.

Read More
iocl