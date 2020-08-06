Verified professional identity platform SpringRole integrates RazorPay to accept fiat payments to process blockchain transactions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SpringRole.com, a verified professional identity platform powered by blockchain technology, has integrated India's leading payment gateway service, RazorPay to accept payments from users wanting to self-verify themselves when looking for a job.

SpringRole is owned by parent company Springworks, a Bengaluru and Santa Monica based HR technology firm.

SpringRole allows users to verify their identity, employment, and education credentials in real-time and writes this information to a decentralized blockchain as a permanent record.

A typical background check takes anywhere from 15 days to 90 days to complete and has to be repeated with each new job that is taken up by an employee as the verified information is not transferable from one employer to the next.

SpringRole promises to simplify this process by writing verified information to the blockchain that can be carried with the employee from one job to the next thereby eliminating any delays in hiring owing to background checks.

"Background verification has traditionally been a process initiated by the employer, but we're now seeing job seekers actively trying to verify their resumes in order to stand out from their peers when looking for a job. This is in addition to the trend of the gig economy workers looking to verify themselves to make their profiles stand out in their search for projects. As companies are looking to reduce time and effort with hiring, having a fully verified profile definitely helps give these candidates an edge compared to their peers," said Kartik Mandaville, CEO Springworks, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University.

With the integration of RazorPay, SpringRole is now able to accept Rs payments from customers with the payment being converted in real-time to SPRING tokens.

SPRING tokens are the native currency used for transactions inside the SpringRole platform. The B2C verification platform has already processed over 2000 paid checks since integrating the popular payment provider. These tokens are then utilized to verify the profiles and eventually write them to the blockchain.

"We're seeing some other interesting use cases for the B2C verification platform. Apart from job seekers and freelancers, it is being used by visa applicants and, even people looking for marriage alliances. Integrating RazorPay for payments within SpringRole has allowed us to bring the power of blockchain technology to the common user," said Anoop Suresh, VP - Business & Operations, Springworks.

