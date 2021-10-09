Versova MLA Bharti Lavekar inaugurates Camerabaaz YouTube Channel, CEO Sumit Kumar Tiwari felicitates Sunil Pal, others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/PNN): A brand new YouTube Channel Camerabaaz is launched amidst a Grand Inaugural Event which was attended by Versova MLA Dr Bharti Lavekar along with CEO and Founder Producer, Sumit Kumar Tiwari, Anjali Shrivastava and along with Director Satyendra Chauhan with DOP Rishab Sharma and HOP Sonu Pandey, Priya Batra and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

Programme was also supported by Rajiv Sir, Akriti Prasad and Veer from Shakuntalam Studio, Andheri (Mumbai).



Popular Comedians Sunil Pal, Amol Soni, Ketty with Veteran Actors like Mithilesh Chaturvedi, Rajesh Puri, Birbal, Yogiraj and Singer Arvinder singh and specially "Posh Musiminds" Music (Parth Sakhadas Kabi) Music Production Team also graced the launch and were felicitated by the Organisers and Camerabaaz Team.

Elated Sumit Kumar Tiwari says, "I am truly overwhelmed and really excited for the launch of my YouTube channel Camerabaaz. I and my team has worked hard to make this launch happened. I thank all my guests, who came in to give their immense support."

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

