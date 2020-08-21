Vertex Global Services announces pandemic career support platform, as a CSR initiative

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vertex Global Services, World's 19th most innovative company and the leading Business Optimization Solutions provider launched a corporate responsibility campaign to amplify employment during the pandemic.

This initiative has been designed to integrate workforce management for jobseekers and employers to find their best match at no cost.

Vertex Global Services has collaborated with existing over 3000 clients to generate employment and be a career accelerator for many where in skilled individuals can explore relevant positions and even add desired profiles.

To initiate the cause, companies shall list the skill requirement and the aspirant can browse through to identify suitable positions. The operation will be enable on the Vertex Global Services website and has 5000 plus open positions.

"We assessed the damage caused by COVID-19 pandemic and have stepped up to tackle the situation effectively with one of our existing Global Staffing service. Given the severity of the commotion, there is a compelling need for a multi-pronged response, Vertex urge corporates to come forward to join hands during this pandemic. Developing this platform is an effort to empower the pandemic affected career aspirants and ease the onboarding process for the companies," said Gagan Arora, CEO & Strategic Growth Leader, Vertex Global Services, while commenting on the new initiative

"We are creating a Culture of Inclusivity that fosters a work environment which is flexible and open to the talents of all qualified individual and hiring especially abled workers in every department," he further added.

Vertex Global Services is a well-known for quality hiring amongst Fortune 500 companies and is preferred choice for Global Staffing by corporates. This corporate responsibility will engage HR communities, potential candidates, freshers and more in a conversation that will aid in normalizing the current situation. Earlier this year in May 2020, Vertex recently also contributed USD 40,000 for COVID-19 pandemic relief fund.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

