Veteran Hollywood star John Turturro joins hands with Indian American actress and filmmaker Lakshmi Devy for the socially impactful film "When the Music Changes"

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Indian American actress Lakshmi Devy can be seen wearing multiple hats in this project as she has acted, directed and written the rebellious film, "When the Music changes" which is based on real-life incidents and unprecedented violence and atrocities faced by women in the contemporary world.

From being a medical graduate to then realising that acting was her calling and later evolving into a screenplay writer and subsequently turning to direction, Lakshmi Devy's journey has been adventurous. The actress, who was born in New York, raised in Kerala and pursued college education in Chennai, has also started a production house, FiDi Talkies LLC., in the US.

"I named it after the Financial District here in Manhattan, New York, as it is one of my favourite places. "Daro Mat" is the first production under my banner. Apart from producing it, I've also written the screenplay as well as acted in it," she said, talking about her production house named FiDi Talkies.



Lakshmi also describes her new film as an eye-opener for her and all the people around. She believes that this film was a journey of learning not only as a filmmaker but also as a human being which inspires her towards changing our outdated patriarchal mindsets and traditions.

The film has so far received immense love and appreciation from fans all over the world and some renowned and popular figures from the Hollywood film fraternity have congratulated Lakshmi on her success as well as the impact that she has created with her acting skills.

Having more platforms today has opened doors for filmmakers to create more stories and for the audience at the same time more options to the kind of content they want to view. Thus, it becomes important for filmmakers and directors to produce content that is unique and creative at the same time. And Lakshmi Devy with her extraordinary skills and talent is focused towards entertaining its audiences with relevant and relatable content that leave them disturbed and inspired at the same time.

