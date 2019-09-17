Veteran technologist Peter Burke joins Cybage Board of Directors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors.

Dr Burke's appointment marks a revolutionary moment in Cybage's bid in providing exemplary project deliveries to its global customers.

"We are pleased to welcome Peter to the Board. With his long-standing experience in managing large teams and handling scalable businesses, Peter is a revered industry professional whose research work has propelled the field of technology solutions to new heights," said Arun Nathani, MD and CEO, Cybage.

"Peter's valuable experience in artificial intelligence will complement Cybage's data driven solutions leading to consistent success in the future," he added.

"Cybage emerged as a global leader in the product engineering and technology outsourcing field supported by its varied and impressive clientele. As part of my role in Cybage, I look forward to combining my technological and managerial expertise to strengthen Cybage's footprint in the dynamic global techno-scape," said Peter Burke

A software industry veteran experienced in Information services, Telecommunications and Video systems, Peter holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. He has published research papers in the field of AI and Production Scheduling, is an expert in IP-Video Systems, Big Data Infrastructure and Cybersecurity. In the past, Peter has served at an executive level with industry game changers such as IBM, Ceon Corp, ARRIS Global Video Systems and Neustar.

With the appointment of Peter Burke, Cybage's Board now consists of 5 members, including Arun Nathani, Managing Director and CEO - Cybage; Ritu Nathani, Director, Cybage and Head, Cybage CSR; Walter Mastelink, Entrepreneur; and Greg Butterfield, Founder and Managing Partner, SageCreek.

