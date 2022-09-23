Vi Business partners with Trilliant to provide integrated IoT solutions

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 (ANI): Vi Business, the enterprise arm of telecom operator Vodafone Idea Limited, said on Friday it has partnered with utility solutions provider Trilliant for the development of advanced metering and smart grid systems in India.

The partnership will help Vi Business and Trilliant leverage joint domain expertise to create and implement integrated IoT (Internet of Things) solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) projects in India, Vodafone Idea Limited said in a statement.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen the Government's Digital India mission and transforms the country's power distribution sector by converting the targeted 250 million electricity meters into Smart Meters, across the country.

Synergy between both parties creates a bundled offering of connectivity, cloud and HES with managed services to help Master System Integrators (MSI)/Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISPs) deliver and sustain critical SLAs for AMI projects in India.



Collaboration with Trilliant will allow Vi Business to leverage its global experience of Unity Suite Head End System (HES) that complies with IS 15959, enabling both daily meter reads and interval data. The partnership offers Discoms complete network visibility, transparency of operations and SLA management of complex AMI projects, the company said.

According to Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited "As a market leader in Integrated IoT and with extensive experience in Smart Metering, Vi Business remains focused on empowering Discoms, citizens and service providers to grow and reinvent in a smart and sustainable way."

"We strongly believe that our partnership with Trilliant will allow us to leverage their capability to deploy large scale AMI projects and help us deliver advanced IoT solutions for the utility providers of tomorrow, driving faster implementation of AMI in India. This collaboration also demonstrates our strong commitment in the energy and utility space in the country and will help Discoms reap the benefits of AMI solutions in a secure and integrated way," Nevatia added.

"We are delighted to be partnering with a leading communications provider like Vi Business, and the significant opportunities it presents to both parties, and most importantly to India," said Dan Lambert, Chief Solutions Officer, Trilliant.

"To date, Trilliant has deployed more than 1.5 million smart meters from six different meter vendors in India, for seven utilities in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana states. We're looking forward to better supporting utilities in India with the combination of Trilliant's depth of global experience in the AMI and IoT space, and Vi's brand, its best-in-class solutions and stellar track record," Lambert added. (ANI)

