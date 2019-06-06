Viaan Industries Ltd.
Viaan Industries Ltd associates with Zee TV to present the second season of the country's first-ever interactive live gameshow - 'LagaoBoli'

Jun 06, 2019

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Viaan Industries Ltd, popular gaming, entertainment and technology company promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra announce their partnership with Zee TV to air a unique live, interactive game show called 'LagaoBoli'. The format is an exclusive IP of Viaan Industries Ltd and will start airing from 18th August 2019 on Zee TV.
"LagaoBoli" is a new concept where TV viewers can bid LIVE for a brand new car or other products from the comfort of their home via the LagaoBoli app. The person who places the lowest unique bid will see their picture; name and location live on the TV channel.
The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins the product. The game show will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and his crew who entertain the audience with spontaneous wit and humour. As part of the show, Paritosh also interviews celebrities every week. The show premieres on Zee TV at 6 pm on 18th August 2019.
The germination of the show's concept came from an insight that TV viewers sitting back at home often identify themselves with game show participants and feel an impulse to participate in a thrilling experience of competing for a prize that offers spot gratification. LagaoBoli gives this opportunity to everyone with a phone to be a part of a televised live game show.
Viaan Industries has not only developed the show but also the technology that runs the show's auction platform. Every episode will have three products to bid for and 25 bids will be given free to all those who sign up to participate. Beyond the free bids, viewers can buy extra bid credits from the app or website. All bids start at just 0.01 paisa!
"Viaan Industries Limited is excited to present to television audiences the second season to India's first live game show to be aired from 18th August 2019 on India's leading entertainment channel Zee TV. In this live game show format, the audience has an opportunity to take home a brand new car every week. LagaoBoli is a 24/7 app bidding platform where people can bid and buy brand new products at up to 90 per cent off their retail prices. Our partnerships with leading media and entertainment companies - both domestic and global, gives us the necessary momentum to continue our efforts towards establishing a strong presence in the gaming, licensing and animation space in the years to come", commented Raj Kundra, CMD, Viaan Industries Ltd.
"In the course of our experimentation with new formats, we came across LagaoBoli - a unique concept developed by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Viaan Industries that involves and includes viewers sitting back at home in a live interactive game show. The proposition of winning cars and other expensive products week on week at throw-away prices through the concept of reverse bidding where the lowest unique bid walks away with the product is bound to create excitement amongst our audiences", said Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head.
