Vickida No Varghodo all set to be the most anticipated Gujarati film of 2020

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:10 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sharad Patel's latest production Vickida No Varghodo (VNV) starring Malhar Thakar as lead wrapped up filming ahead of time.
The film is directed by the national award-winning duo, Rahul Bhole and Vinit Kanojia. Malhar's talent blended with the sheer brilliance of the directors, VNV is on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of Gujarati cinema in 2020.
The film is a perfect blend of the experienced production house and a robust script. The makers have used state-of-the-art equipment with modern technology for filming.
The producers, Sharad Patel and Shreyanshi Patel, with their natural aptitude for producing memorable works of art, have proved their mettle in Film Industry with films like Chhello Divas, Buddha In A Traffic Jam & The Tashkent Files.
They have channelised their experience into producing VNV which will change the landscape of the Gujarati film industry. Sharad Patel says, "VNV is very close to my heart as I have nurtured it with my colossal experience, proficient associates and stalwart crew."
The promotion of the film kickstarted as they announced their Muhurat followed by the surprisingly early wrap-up. The makers have recently unveiled the three leading ladies of the film - Monal Gajjar - winner of the "Miss Gujarat" title, Jhinal Belani - critically acclaimed for Dhantya open, and Manasi Racch of the "Student Of The Year" fame.
The film is also produced by Pankaj Keshruwala & Vikas Agrawal of Janvi telefilms and A. Dev Kumar of Superhit entertainment. Co-produced by Pritish Shah, VNV will hit the theatres in the summer of 2020.
