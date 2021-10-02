Vicky and Rashmika change the narrative in the Tinder Era

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): Macho Sporto, a brand of JG Hosiery, has launched a new, trendy and premium menswear product with a new TVC campaign featuring two of India's biggest movie stars - Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

The ad is a revival of the iconic campaign, 'Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai', with a modern avatar for Macho Sporto. The earlier ad broke gender stereotypes by focusing on female desire and this time too, the new campaign playfully legitimizes the female gaze.

As an indicator of social change and progress, the new campaign redefines the gender boundaries. This is apparent with the casting of a popular actress like Rashmika in an ad for a menswear product which presents yet another departure from the norm for a leading menswear brand.



The aim is to carry the conversation forward on female gaze and breaking stereotypes by focusing on both female and male perspective. How women are more confident about what they want and go after it. And how men are more open to and comfortable with women making the first move.

The campaign has been receiving rave reviews from netizens. Both Rashmika's cute expressions and Vicky looks have been lauded. The warm colours used in the ad, Vicky's smile and Rashmika's expressions reflect an amiable world. In a way, it shows us the female gaze, her desire, without making anyone uncomfortable.

Watch the latest Macho Sporto 'Yeh Toh Bada Toing Hai' digital films here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_ngijP3vRQ | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EGZK7U9sMyA

