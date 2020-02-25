Vijayant Dhaka and Himanshu Kumar join ValueFirst Digital Media

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] Feb 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ValueFirst Digital Media is thrilled to welcome Vijayant Dhaka and Himanshu Kumar as Senior Vice Presidents. They will be joining the leadership team at the firm and focusing on developing world-class offerings at ValueFirst.

Vijayant Dhaka has been an industry stalwart for the past 14 years, spending his last decade in leadership roles at Cheetah Digital and Octane. He's scaled up numerous businesses in marketing technology space.

"ValueFirst has invested in multiple technology platforms for marketers to keep their customers engaged. I strongly believe that we have the ideal mix of tech and people to help the businesses succeed. We are even looking to hire across our offices. It is such an honor to join this amazing team", said Vijayant Dhaka. He will be leading ValueFirst's automation and email offerings.

Himanshu Kumar brings with him ten years of experience building and managing digital products and companies. He's proven success in driving business performance from concept stage to exit at organizations such as Bird Group and TechMobia Digital.

"Communication is an integral part of any organization. ValueFirst has been at the forefront of attempting to disrupt the way businesses communicate. The work ethos of ValueFirst resonated strongly with me and I didn't have to think much about the decision. I am honoured to be a part of this journey to redefine communication for the world. I look forward to helping businesses reach out to their customers seamlessly with an array of products", said Himanshu Kumar. He will be leading ValueFirst's B2B SaaS products.

Dhaka and Kumar will be reporting to the Group CEO, Vish Bajaj. "Our products are going through an incredible growth phase. 2019 was great for us, full of new offerings and new country launches. Having accomplished leaders to further drive this motion and put out effectual work is what our focus is for the coming days. We are glad to have Vijayant and Himanshu on these roles and are confident of seeing a further jump in our work and culture", said Vish Bajaj.

Over the last year, ValueFirst has expanded the depth and breadth of its operations with launching Australia and Singapore. Helping the world communicate is core to the business of ValueFirst. The addition of Himanshu and Vijayant, who are top leaders of the space, underscores the commitment to help businesses reach out to their customers seamlessly.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

