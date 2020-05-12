Vijaybhoomi University appoints its governing body members

Karjat (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vijaybhoomi University, India's first liberal professional university established by the founding members of IFIM Institutions, conducted its first governing body meeting to announce the appointment of the university officials and the governing body of university.

Probably the first-of-its-kind in the world wherein the first governing body meeting was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation. The virtual meeting was chaired by Sanjay Padode, nominated founding President of Vijaybhoomi University, Karjat, Maharashtra and the Chairman of IFIM Institutions, Bengaluru.

The meeting was attended by all the governing body members except for the Government nominees. The external members of the governing body included: Jaspal Sidhu - Chairman of Singapore International Schools, Singapore, Dr V A Sastry - He was a Director on the Board of Infosys Technologies from 1990 to 1996, responsible for Quality and Productivity.

Dr Sastry is the founder Director of MUSA Software Engineering Pvt Ltd handling consulting assignments and RelQ Software Pvt Ltd, Manoj A Shah - Chairman of Nightingale Empowerment Foundation, an NGO working for the well-being of Senior Citizens in Bangalore, Kalpana Padode - An Entrepreneur and Founder of Home Food Services Ltd, Kritika P Bhandari - An alumnus of National Law University, Delhi.

A practicing lawyer at Delhi High Court and Supreme Court of India. L Sridhar - Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

During the meeting, the governing body approved the appointment of following University officials: Sanjay Padode - President, Vijaybhoomi University, Dr A Parasuraman - Pro Chancellor - Academics, Vijaybhoomi University, Dr Ashwini Kumar Sharma - Pro-Chancellor - Administration, Vijaybhoomi University, Dr Atish Chattopadhyay - Vice-Chancellor, Vijaybhoomi University, Surekha Shetty - Registrar, Vijaybhoomi University, Dr Venkatesh Sunkad, Dean - INSOFE School of Data Science, Vijaybhoomi University, Prof Dr Navneet Sharma, Dean - IFIM Business School, Vijaybhoomi University, Prof Pravin Mishra, Dean - Vijaybhoomi School of Design.

The governing body also passed the necessary resolutions to establish five schools in the university:

IFIM Business School - The second campus of India's sixth AACSB accredited B-School and top 30 ranked schools of business in India to offer BBA, BCom and MBA 4.0 programs.

INSOFE School of Data Science - formal education institution of data science established in academic partnership with INSOFE, which is India's leading provider of corporate training in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. This school shall offer BSc in Data Science, MSc in Data Analytics, BE in Artificial Intelligence and MTech in Artificial Intelligence.

Vijaybhoomi School of Law - BCI approved to offer the five-year integrated BBA-LLB program.

Vijaybhoomi School of Design - a new age design school which shall offer a B Des in Communication Design and M Des in Communication Design.

Vijaybhoomi School of Arts and Humanities to offer BA and BLA degrees in Business, Economics, and Legal Studies.

The members of the Governing Body framed the vision and mission of the Vijaybhoomi University as:

Vision: "To be the most sought-after destination for liberal professional education."

Mission: "To nurture holistic, socially responsible and continuously employable professionals."

"The appointed university officials have been working together with me for the last decade to build quality educational institutions, it is indeed my privilege to be continuing with them to build India's first liberal professional university to enable individuals, society and the country towards prosperity, happiness and good. The university shall blend the liberal arts curriculum with professional education to prepare students to deal with complexity, diversity and change, also enable them to be design thinkers, specialists, honest, accountable and self-regulated," said Sanjay Padode, while accepting the appointment as President of Vijaybhoomi University.

