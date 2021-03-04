Vikram Montrose, Redbay Productions release new song 'Yaara Re' featuring Turaab Khan

Mumbai, Maharashtra [India], March 4 (ANI/PNN): After the superhit song 'Kar Har Maidaan Fateh' done for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt's starrer movie 'Sanju', Vikram Montrose collaborates with Turaab Khan for his new song.

Turaab Khan, a rising actor and founder of Redbay Productions released his third song today Titled 'Yaara Re', this video song portrays a love story with a sad ending. The song is directed by Frank A Caruso, an Italian film producer. Yaara Re has been sung by Ali Aslam Shah and is categorised under the Sufi genre.

Turaab Khan is an Indian actor, born in Uttarkashi and raised in Delhi, his teacher suggested he pursue the entertainment industry. He started his career by working with Colonel Kapoor, known for casting Shahrukh Khan in Fauji. Turaab Khan starred in Colonel Kapoor's 'Ek Aur Fauji', and went on miles to follow his career. He joined well-known theatre personality Barry John, and worked with him for two years, while further learning and improving his art of acting.



He started his production company - Redbay Productions and produced two songs belonging to different genres. His first song 'Judah Ho Gaye' was released in March 2020 which garnered over 1 million views, which was sung by Raja Hasan and starred Turaab Khan as the protagonist in the short story-based song.



His second song 'Udta Teer' is a Goa-themed Bollywood song, sung by Aamir Ali and features Turaab Khan. This song was released in December 2020 and has been growing its reach owing to its quirky lyrics. 'Yaara Re' is Turaab's third song under the banner of Redbay Productions, where the song is shot in Canada and features Alyssa DiMarco, a well-known Canadian actress.



"The real talent of an artist is not about playing roles in the same genre again and again, but about exploring different genres and giving the audience a newer experience with every release. 'Yaara Re' will be loved by the audience as it portrays a very beautiful yet saddening love story, of a man who falls in love with a woman and how the circumstances change everything about life," said Turaab Khanm on the release.

Turaab Khan idolises Rajnikant and watching his movies inspired him to join the industry. He loves the work of the late Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, and their way of presenting romance and love stories in the Indian cinema. Turaab is working on several new projects and Dheet, Qurbaan and Rehnuma are his upcoming projects to be released soon.

