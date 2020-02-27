Vimta Labs announces the Centre of Excellence for Bioassays at Confluence 2020

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading Contract Research and Testing Organisation, Vimta Labs has conducted Confluence - 2020, a knowledge sharing session to sensitize pharma industry about upcoming regulatory and scientific developments.

The theme of the event was the development of large molecule drugs also called as biologics. Scientists and researchers from various parts of the globe have interacted with the participants about the developments in their respective areas of research.

"The last decade has seen a substantial shift in the focus of pharma industry from small molecules to large molecules. Biologics is changing the way doctors treat diseases and health conditions that have eluded us over the years and are now helping us improve the quality of life. This change is more pronounced in the case of cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases," said Suresh Kumar, President of Vimta Labs, while welcoming the participants to the event.

"With the increasing emphasis on large molecule drugs, we have established a dedicated state-of-the-art facility for biologics development. We are proud to announce that Vimta has set up a Centre of Excellence for Bioassays," he also announced.

Established in 1984, Vimta touches our daily lives with a wide range of testing and contract research solutions in health, pharma, food, water, consumer products, environment, agri and digital technology. The new Centre of Excellence for Bioassays will help pharma companies in furthering their research on large molecule drugs.

It also has a long history of commissioning first-in-India solutions for Pharma industry such as Nitrosamine Impurity Profiling, Ultra Trace Analysis, Extractable and Leachables and Customer Specific Contract Labs.

Apart from developing new contract research solutions for the pharma industry, the company has also recently committed an investment of 100 crores in the electrical and electronics testing and certification area to cater to the country's requirements to become a manufacturing hub for electrical and electronic components and products.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

