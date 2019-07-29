Dr Vinayak S Hiremath honoured with Pride of Nation Award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Dr Vinayak S Hiremath honoured with Pride of Nation Award from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Vinayak S Hiremath youngest doctor to be felicitated with 'Pride of Nation Award'

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:21 IST

New Delhi [India] July 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Vinayak S Hiremath, who is known for his exemplary work in the field of medicine and is the youngest doctor of Gulbarga, has been felicitated with the 'Pride of the Nation Award'.
The ceremony was held at NCC auditorium parade grounds in New Delhi on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Dr Vinayak S Hiremath was given this honour by the Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh.
The award ceremony was a gala affair and many dignitaries from health and defence stream graced the occasion. Some of the prominent guests included, Major General Bakshi, Army officer of India and the Commanding battalion of Kargil War, (Dr) DP Vats, Former Chief of the Haryana Public Service Commission, HOD of Ophthalmology MAMC Hisar and Member of Rajya Sabha, Mrs Meenakshi Lekhi, MP - Delhi Cantt., Lt Gen Prof Vijay Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Tripura University, Prof M Jagadish Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JNU, Suresh Chavhanke, MD and Editor, Sudarshan News Channel, and BK Mishra, National President - Veterans India.
"Pride of the Nation award" holds its place amongst the most prestigious awards in India and is given to the people who have made a notable contribution in their fields and in the process made India proud. The entries for this award go through a stringent selection process by the jury and are supported by data and recommendations from various patrons.
Dr Vinayak S Hiremath, aged 30, is the first South Indian doctor to offer free insulin consultation and treatment to gestational (pregnancy) diabetic mothers and family members of the Indian Army. At the award ceremony, his contribution was recognised to have made a significant difference in society. Dr Vinayak was credited to be among top ten achievers in the health care industry in India.
Apart from giving free consultation, Dr Vinayak also organises free camps at least once a month in various rural areas and consults patients regarding diabetes, hypertensive, thyroid, spirometry and other lifestyle diseases. During his free time, he is also involved in various philanthropic activities like conducting plantation drive and creating awareness about environmental issues.
"Being a doctor I always wanted to serve society. In India, many women suffer from gestational diabetes during their pregnancy and it usually goes unnoticed. I started this initiative to create awareness about it so that people can come forward and take the right treatment at the right time. I am very honoured to receive this award from the Defence Minister and I feel that it will motivate me to keep doing the good work and serve my nation", said Dr Vinayak S Hiremath.
Dr Vinayak S Hiremath is presently working as the Chief Consultant Physician Diabetologist and Intensivist at KMK Hospital, Cochin, Kerala.
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 18:34 IST

