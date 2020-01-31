Vinod Cookware introduces burn free cooking for Indian kitchens, with Platinum Frypan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Revolutionising the traditional Indian kitchen with the advent of the latest technology, Vinod Cookware announced an extension to its range of TriPly Platinum Series, with Platinum Fry Pan.

The Platinum Fry Pan is targeted among the premium masses in India, who believe in healthy cooking.

The Platinum Fry Pan is a must-have product by every homemaker and chef. Breaking the Indian stereotype, the cookware, allows burn free experience in Stainless steel.

The Fry Pan comes in three layers i.e. Stainless Steel - Aluminium - Stainless steel and is in line to its "Triply Platinum Series". The inner layer is 18/8 food-grade which helps in maintaining hygiene and enables contamination free cooking.

The second layer is made of aluminium it helps even distribution of heat for even and burn-free cooking. The third layer is made up of magnetic stainless steel 430 which makes the Fry Pan induction friendly along with the usage of gas and stove.

It is manufactured with the highest grade 304 stainless steel that lasts a lifetime rendering it to be rust free.

Ergonomically designed, the Fry Pan comes with long handles and a firm grip. Having its last layer of Magnetic SS 430 it is compatible with all stove types and it's safe even when cleaned in a dishwasher.

Recommended by top chefs and food bloggers in India, the range is available on Amazon at Rs 1500 onwards with a warranty period of 60 months.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

