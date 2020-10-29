Vinod Cookware Launches its Range of Legacy Cast Iron Products in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Upholding the Indian traditions, cookware">Vinod Cookware, one of the largest and oldest cookware brands in India, announces its Designer range of Legacy Cast Iron products in India.

The range of products includes Frypan, Kadai, Grill pan, and Tawas in varied sizes, accentuating every kitchen need.

The versatile cookware, adds a touch of style with its minimalist design. The multi-functional products, can be used forSauteing, Pan-frying, Searing, Baking, Braising and Roasting. The products are suitable for all heat sources including electric and gas.



The thick bottom of the cookware ensures even heat distribution with superior temperature resistance and no hot spots. Being Toxic free, chemical-free and enamel free; ensures healthy cooking. With its rugged and natural cast iron construction, the cooking also, adds dietary iron to the food. The naturally non-stick cookware, incorporates cooking oils throughout the life of the pan.

To drive the message, on age old cooking methods and its benefits with Cast Iron Cookware, the brand has rolled out its Campaign #PassTheTradition with noted Celebrities, MasterChef's and YouTube Home Chefs. This includes Sameera Reddy, Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria, Meghna's Food Magic, Madulika's Kitchen and Cook with Parul. Through this campaign, the brand aims to reflect upon the legacy of the cast iron products in the kitchens dating back every generation.

"We always tend to wonder, why food tasted so tasty in early days. Well the secret is now out of the closet. With the authentic natural cookware, let's re-visit the roots, with some tasty food and sustainable living. We at Vinod, are excited to bring back the traditions with a touch of modernity," said Sunil Agarwal - Director, cookware">Vinod Cookware.

With proper care and maintenance, the cast iron cookware, lasts a lifetime, passed down for generations.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

