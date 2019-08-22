Viraansh Kumar to feature in Hollywood TV Series, 'The Worst Day'

Los Angeles [USA] August 22(ANI/NewsVoir): Setting Hollywood on fire, Viraansh Kumar's latest TV series, 'The Worst Day' is due to be aired on the TV networks in the United States.

Viraansh Kumar is all set to take the stage by storm alongside Hollywood actor Jose Moreno Brooks and Bollywood actress Neetu Chandra. The series has been written by writer and actor Marietta Melrose (Gloria Bell and Atypical).

When you have the fire burning within you and the skill set to back you up, there is hardly a straw that can stop you. Within a year of moving to Los Angeles, Viraansh grabbed a variety of promising lead roles in short films; Awaken My Love (a horror thriller), Heavy Rain (crime-drama), Greet (a dramedy), Talk (dramatic love story), Cope (drama) and he also performed in a supporting role in Knead for Love (drama).

Some of the above mentioned short films have already won accolades at different forums. Cope won honourable mention at the Hollywood film festival, One Reeler Short Film Competition. Knead for Love has been to Cannes Film Festival short metrage in 2018.

Viraansh Kumar, born in Mumbai and raised in Pune fought his destiny to fulfil his childhood dream of becoming an actor. He comes from a business family, obtained his degree in architecture and started working as an intern in one of the globally renowned firms, Architect Hafeez Contractor. However, that didn't stop him from pursuing his dream of becoming an actor. No matter how tightly the lid of the box is closed, the artist in you finds a way out.

As a four year old child the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai left a deep impact on his innocent mind, and the mirror between the real and reel life was etched in his mind strongly enough to sow the seeds of a future actor. But no dream is a cake walk; Viraansh was an introvert and dealt with extreme case of stage-fright. He needed to overcome this disability before he could even think about taking a plunge into the industry. He started reading books on acting and simultaneously joined one of the best acting schools in India, Anupam Kher's Actor Prepares whilst completing his Architecture thesis project.

To further enhance his acting abilities Viraansh joined one of the most reputable drama schools in Los Angeles, American Academy of Dramatic Arts. The school has produced many great actors like Adrien Brady, Anne Hathaway, and Paul Rudd to name a few. He went through intense training, reinventing himself to match and beat the competitive industry standards.

He has quite a few projects in the pipeline and it's definitely time for homecoming.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

