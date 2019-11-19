Virgin Atlantic expands technology partnership with TCS

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has expanded partnership with Virgin Atlantic, one of Britain's leading airlines.

The technology partnership with TCS, which began in 2004 supporting back-end lT functions, now covers new technology programmes on digital channels.

TCS now touches every point of the customer journey -- from the moment customers book a flight on the website to the moment they step off the plane, the company said in a statement.

TCS' technology solution for a self-service baggage drop facility is helping Virgin Atlantic deliver a smoother airport experience for passengers at the Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The service now covers all Virgin Atlantic flights, and has processed more than two million bags since its launch.

Another innovation is a cognitive chat-bot built by TCS to provide instant responses to customer enquiries on the airline's website, reducing the need to call the helpline for support.

Working with TCS to create a more agile technology landscape has enabled Virgin Atlantic to identify the next digital innovations, including real-time analysis of data, automated re-fuelling and various proofs of concepts in areas such as voice-enabled bookings.

"Customer experience is at the heart of digital transformation and at TCS, we have the contextual knowledge and digital expertise to ensure success," said Arun Pradeep, Head of travel, transportation and hospitality division for Britain and Europe at TCS. (ANI)

