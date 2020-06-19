Vishal Dadlani turns host for the first time with MX Player's Times of Music!

New Delhi [India] June 18 (ANI/Mediawire): This week, MX Player is bringing audiences a one-of-its-kind music reality/chat show - MX Original Series Times of Music, featuring 20 legendary composers who will be seen rewriting history and reinventing each other's most celebrated tunes.

Imagine Salim-Sulaiman crooning Laxmikant - Pyarelal's Mere Mehboob Qayamat Hogi or Mithoon's rendition of Viju Shah's Tip Tip Barsa Pani.



This musical extravaganza will also see the hugely popular composer, singer, performer, and songwriter Vishal Dadlani step into the shoes of being a host - for the first time ever!

We have admired his voice, his beautiful compositions and enjoyed him live in performance but with Times of Music, we will see a whole new side of him as the host - unwrapping interesting stories from the lives of India's finest music maestros. His humour, wit, and charm make him the perfect choice for this role.

"The concept of Times of Music is fresh, unique, and exciting. Never before have we seen artistes from different eras on one stage, recreating each other's songs. For me, the highlight has got to be the camaraderie between all of them. I'm fortunate to call so many legendary musicians my friends, and through this show, I got to learn how some of the most iconic Hindi songs were created. I understood each composer's process of creating music more closely. Hosting a show is a first for me and this experience turned out to be quite 'baap', just like the show itself. This show highlights the joy of making music, the mutual respect within the music community, and brings the audience in to share the alchemy that music is", said Vishal Dadlani.

The celebrated duos on the 11 episodic series are Salim - Sulaiman & Laxmikant - Pyarelal, Viju Shah - Mithoon, Ajay - Atul & Kalyanji - Anandji, Vishal & Shekhar - Bappi Lahiri, Anand - Milind & Sajid - Wajid, Sachin - Jigar & Euphoria, Amit Trivedi, Agnee, Shantanu Moitra - Amaal Mallik, Rajesh Roshan - Himesh Reshammiya and the Indian Ocean - Sneha Khanwalkar.

Recreating memories with 22 iconic songs - the show's innovative format will see each episode feature two composers of different eras soak in the philosophy behind the other's celebrated song, its ethos, and interpret it in his own way to create a fabulous new rendition.

Stream all this and more on MX Player, starting 20th June!

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)