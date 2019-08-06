Vistara begins international flights, announces daily flight to Bangkok from Aug 27

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, began operating international flights on Tuesday and announced plan to connect Bangkok as its third overseas destination.

While the daily New Delhi to Singapore flight began on Tuesday, the daily Mumbai to Singapore flight will start from Wednesday. From August 21, it will connect Mumbai and Dubai with daily flights.

Vistara has also opened bookings for daily flights between New Delhi and Bangkok starting August 27. The airline will use its Airbus A320neo aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to fly to and from Bangkok, making it the first airline to offer a choice of premium economy class for travel between India and Thailand in addition to economy and business class.

"Bangkok is a city that remains to be a favourite among travellers all year long," said Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng. "As a key gateway to Thailand, Bangkok continues to boost international commerce, trade and tourism in the country, making the business case more promising for us."

The airline connects 27 destinations, operates over 1,200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and seven Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. It has flown more than 16 million customers since starting operations in 2015.

Last year, Vistara placed its aircraft order of a combination of purchased and leased aircraft totalling 50 from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) for domestic India as well as short and medium-haul international operations, with deliveries scheduled between 2019 and 2023.

Additionally, the airline has purchased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2021, and will be used for long-haul international operations. (ANI)

