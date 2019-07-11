Vistara goes international from August 6 with flights to Singapore

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, on Thursday announced its arrival on the global map with flights to Singapore from New Delhi and Mumbai starting on August 6 and 7, respectively.

The airline will operate two daily flights to Singapore -- one each from New Delhi and Mumbai. Customers will be able to take one-stop connections to and from several other cities like Amritsar, Chandigarh, Jammu, Lucknow, Ranchi, Raipur, Srinagar, and Varanasi.

Vistara will fly its Boeing 737-800NG aircraft with two-class cabin configuration (business and economy). It plans to expand its international network further to other destinations.

"We are excited to start with Singapore as our first international destination which we see as a very important market, given the opportunities it presents for corporate, business as well as leisure travel," said Vistara's Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng.

"We present to the world today a shining new symbol of warm Indian hospitality with a contemporary approach and world-class service," he said in a statement.

The airline now connects 25 destinations, operates over 1,200 flights a week served by a fleet of 23 Airbus A320 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft. It has flown more than 15 million customers since starting operations in 2015.

Last year, Vistara placed its aircraft order of a combination of purchased and leased aircraft totalling 50 from the Airbus A320neo family (including the A321neo) for domestic India as well as short and medium-haul international operations with deliveries scheduled between 2019 and 2023.

Additionally, the airline has purchased six Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered between 2020 and 2021, and will be used for long-haul international operations. (ANI)

