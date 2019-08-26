Raheja Vivarea
Raheja Vivarea

Vivarea, by K Raheja Corp, now a pentacle in Mumbai's Skyline

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): Raheja Vivarea, K Raheja Corp's flagship luxury residential offering that set the benchmark for luxe residences as way back as 2009, has launched its fifth and final tower.
In continuity with its brand promise, this tower too has lavish living experiences that are yet unparalleled in the 'luxury residence' segment in Mumbai. With a veritable clientele of head honchos and CXOs representing corporate India as existing residents, Raheja Vivarea offers the best amenities and privacy they deserve. Raheja Vivarea's last tower opens doors to just select a few who will be part of this respectable consortium.
Upon completion, around 400 families will reside in harmony over this sprawling 14 acre complex at Mahalaxmi.
Raheja Vivarea's 5th Tower will stand tall at 44 floors with opulent 3 and 4 BHK apartments with elevated ceiling and views on 3 sides. The 5th tower alone will be spread across 4.2 acres of land, making it a low density development and delivering to residents not just state of the art amenities, but access to a like-minded fraternity and the much needed privacy a luxury home must provide. The tower also gets direct access to 8.5 acres of landscape and leisure, over 90 lavish amenities like temperature controlled swimming pool, multiple gymnasiums, sports courts, mini theatres and a ready to use club spanning over 24,000 sq ft.
Raheja Vivarea is not just a residence of frills and fancies, but has been meticulously created to give back to the environment. It is South Mumbai's first ever IGBC Green Home Gold Certified project, which makes it sustainable and a green home, that is good on the environment and its residents.
"Raheja Vivarea has been painstakingly crafted, weaving each aspect basis relevance to the discerning residents, and its luxury quotient; add to this the brand's reputation and trust, and we have the perfect mix for Mumbai's power address. With Raheja Vivarea, right from start, we endeavoured to end the monotony of concrete and create an address which would be rated as creative and artistic and have stayed committed ever since. With this tower, we look forward to welcoming a new set of astute residents, who will complete this dwelling for 400 of India's distinguished families", said Kishore Bhatija, MD -Real Estate Development, K Raheja Corp.
Nestled in the heart of the city, Vivarea is located in Mahalaxmi in close proximity to the commercial hubs of Lower Parel, Nariman Point and Bandra-Kurla Complex. The residents also get unobstructed views of the Arabian Sea and Mahalaxmi Racecourse while ensuring enhanced privacy and on the eastern side one can get a view of the famed Mumbai docks. The location offers a desirable mix of infrastructure, connectivity and civic amenities.
Aimed to ensure that all conveniences and amenities are integrated into the project, and catering to recreational space for all age groups, it is a well balanced mix of manicured gardens, soothing water cascades, and lush open spaces. Enter Raheja Vivarea, and one experiences the grandness right from the entrance to the lobbies, enveloped with the warmth, making it the perfect home.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 14:11 IST

BHEL wins Rs 2,500 cr-worth orders for emission control systems

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said on Monday it has secured two more orders worth Rs 2,500 crore for emission control equipment for thermal power plants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

U-Dictionary reaches strategic partnership agreement with Oxford...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): U-Dictionary, a famous global English Learning application, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Oxford University Press, the largest university press in the world, in an effort to offer Indian Users Free Globally Authoritative Dictiona

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:50 IST

Mumbai Airport to change terminals for domestic and international flights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): GVK led Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will witness unification of operations at terminal 1 and 2 starting October 1, 2019 for domestic flights of IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:49 IST

Gear up to be bowled over with India Next Master Kids

New Delhi [India] August 26(ANI/NewsVoir): A talent show that boasts to be unlike its predecessors is currently having auditions all over India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:47 IST

Parle calls for rational tax structure on biscuits, denies...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Leading biscuit maker Parle Products on Monday denied reports of 10,000 job losses due to slowing economic growth, falling demand and consequent production cuts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 12:28 IST

Sensex gains 375 points to 37,077, Nifty financial services up 1.7 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices recouped early losses around noon on Monday despite global fall.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:40 IST

L&T's power business wins significant order from NTPC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The power business of Larsen & Toubro has bagged a significant engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from NTPC to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) system in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 11:17 IST

CBIC sacks 22 more senior officers for corruption

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said on Monday it has given marching orders to 22 senior officers following an investigation into charges of corruption against them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:42 IST

Rupee starts the week lower at 71.98 for a US dollar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Indian rupee opened the week lower and slipped by 32 paise at 71.98 per dollar in early trade on Monday against its previous close 71.66.

Read More

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 10:24 IST

Equity indices in the red during early trading, Nifty PSU bank...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative zone during early hours on Monday despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week announcing a slew of measures to spur the economy, including roll-back of an increase in surcharge on the income tax outgo o

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:58 IST

Need to evolve robust cybercrime management infrastructure:...

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): With increasing adoption of digital technologies across the country, authorities must expedite modernisation of law enforcement agencies at the Central and state levels besides building an integrated cybercrime management infrastructure, according to a new research rep

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:44 IST

Jaitley leaves a mark on India's economic policy-making: FICCI

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) mourned the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday, saying he has left an indelible mark on economic policy-making of the country.

Read More
iocl