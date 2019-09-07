vivo
vivo embarks on an exploratory journey with its latest photography campaign #ClearAsReal

ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:40 IST

New Delhi [India] September 07 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The ever so beautiful Ladakh, raw emotions of Pali in Rajasthan and the cultural epicenter of Varanasi - the timeless glory of these cities and unexplored emotions of their cultural diaspora will come alive in vivo's latest photography campaign - #ClearAsReal.

The global innovative smartphone brand has collaborated with the digital publisher - National Geographic Traveller India to launch a campaign ahead of the launch of its upcoming flagship device - the V17Pro. The campaign will be deployed across multiple sites in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on OOH, DOOH, and social media. The images captured were shot on the new vivo V17Pro to capture the real and unexplored emotions in these cities.

National Geographic Traveller India roped in India's leading and award-winning photographers - Nirvair Singh Rai, Ashima Narain and Neha Ralli who specialize in the art of capturing portrait photography. An eclectic collection of 40 breathtaking images that capture the vibrant cultural legacy of Ladakh, the century-old Raika community of Rajasthan and their unshakable bond with camels beside the cultural diaspora of our very own Varanasi will be on showcase across multiple locations.

"At vivo we believe in being experiential and connecting with our customers' passion point through innovation and creativity that intrigues them. Our marketing strategy is based on identifying what drives our consumers and then providing an experience that unites us with them. Portrait photography is a constant challenge and requires the photographer's creativity to achieve beautiful portraits. Our campaign #ClearAsReal is a barrier breaker for our consumers and we encourage our consumers to explore their photography skills with the best-in-class camera", said Nipun Marya - Director Brand Strategy, vivo India.

"National Geographic Traveller India was obvious partners to conceptualize and execute a campaign like this. Their creativity in themes for selection of cities and the representation of photographers does justice to the whole idea of #ClearAsReal. We are quite excited about the campaign and hope that our customers will enjoy it", he added.
"At National Geographic Traveller India, we are proud to be the harbinger of this exciting revolution in photography, merging the past and the present like never before. The collaboration with vivo India promises to herald a new era in creating inspiring content that would resonate deeply with everyone", added Raj Mani Patel, DGM - National Geographic Traveller India.

The campaign also entails visual storytelling in the form of a video filmed in the picturesque Ladakh which will be launched on September 19th. It will run for a period of one month supported by contextual advertising and experiential engagement across OOH, DOOH and social media.

The campaign will be open to the consumers in its second leg where they can capture emotions and share their best shots. Three best pictures will be selected and winners will be awarded the upcoming flagship phone - vivo V17Pro; also, best pictures clicked shall be used on various multimedia.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

