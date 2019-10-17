vivo
vivo

vivo redefines the offline retail experience for customers: Launches first-ever next-gen experience zone in Chennai

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:13 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its first-ever technologically advanced experience zone with leading retail partner, Poorvika Mobiles in Chennai.
The start of this futuristic experience zone is part of vivo's unwavering commitment to enhance the buying experience of the customers in the retail space.
The newly launched experience zone will be a one-of-a-kind retail experience for customers across Tamil Nadu to witness the new and interactive way to witness product features.
Consisting of a touch-enabled LED screen, that will allow customers to compare products before making a buying decision and see beforehand the complete features and how they function through an interactive screen.
The Poorvika store will house the entire portfolio of vivo devices, including the Y-series, newly launched S-series and the popular V-series smartphones. The newly launched V17Pro and S1 will also be available for customers to experience and purchase.
"At vivo, we give immense significance to the customer experience and that's why retail has been a vital part of our strategy since the beginning. The launch of our first technology-enabled experience zone is part of a more significant objective to redefine customer buying experience and make it more immersive. This experience zone will allow smartphone enthusiasts to meaningfully engage with the vivo products and experience the cutting-edge technology in a familiar environment. We are confident that Poorvika's acute understanding of the local market will be instrumental in consolidating vivo's offline presence further", said Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, vivo India.
"We are glad to associate with vivo India for the launch of their first experience zone. Poorvika has always been a go-to destination for the latest in technology. Our partnership with vivo will create a delightful experience for all our customers in the region", said Uvaraj Natarajan, CEO of Poorvika Mobiles.
vivo enjoys an overall 20.5 per cent market share by value in the Indian smartphone market, making it the second-largest offline brand in the country by value as per the latest Gfk Q2 report.
Currently, equipped with a robust distribution network of 5500 plus retail stores across Tamil Nadu, and over 29 service centres, vivo promises to give customers an excellent and quick after-sales service experience.
The technologically advanced experience zone is located at the Poorvika Mobiles store in Shanti Colony, Chennai.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

